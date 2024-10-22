Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

News / National

by Staff reporter

The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, is vying for the position of deputy president or party president, and Panyaza Lesufi is caught in a silent battle with him and deputy president Paul Mashatile.According to Mail and Guardian, a senior member of the ANC noted that Mbalula is campaigning for the position of the top member of the political party. By contrast, another faction within the party is backing Mashatile for the top position, with the support of Gauteng, led by Panyaza Lesufi.The insider also claimed that Lesufi was not a threat to the battle for the leadership position as he was not popular enough within the party to challenge any of the top seven leaders. Lesufi may be used as a proxy between Mbalula and Mashatile. Recently, Mbalula summoned Lesufi to appear before the party's leadership for his anti-Government of National Unity sentiments.