Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The UK's ruling Labour Party is interfering in the US presidential election, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign team has alleged in a complaint filed over alleged meddling by a foreign political force.

Labour Party officials have reportedly advised Democrats about strategies party 'activists' have worked on the ground in key swing states. The Labour Party insists such activities are legal because no money has been exchanged and no donations have been made to the Democrats.

The Trump campaign's complaint to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleges "blatant foreign interference" by Labour in the US election, in the form of "apparent illegal foreign national contributions" accepted by the Democrats and their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Foreign nationals are prohibited from making "a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation," in support of an American candidate, "directly or indirectly," the complaint said, citing US law.
McDonald's clarifies policy after Trump visit

Among the evidence cited by the campaign is a Washington Post report that "strategists linked to Britain's Labour Party have been offering advice to Kamala Harris about how to earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center-left."

Likewise, UK outlet The Telegraph has reported that Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as Starmer's chief of communications, Matthew Doyle, attended the Democrats' convention in Chicago and met with Harris' campaign team.

Last week, Labour's head of operations, Sofia Patel, posted on LinkedIn that she had "nearly 100 Labour Party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia," advertising ten openings in North Carolina. Patel told potential applicants that "we will sort your housing."
Pro-censorship NGO working with White House to ‘kill Musk's Twitter' – report

Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, have pointed to Patel's post as a clear violation of campaign laws. The post has since been deleted. Democrats insist that none of this is illegal because it does not involve financial contributions.

"This is a normal thing that happens in elections," British Employment Minister Alison McGovern told Sky News last week, noting that Labour activists have campaigned for Democrats many times before.

Democrats have made unsubstantiated allegations that Russia ‘meddled' in the 2016 presidential election and that Trump ‘colluded' with the Kremlin, after his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton that year. Claims of ‘Russian collusion' were used to oust and even imprison several Trump advisers and campaign aides, while hobbling his presidency and driving US-Russia relations to their worst point since the Cold War.

Source - RT
More on: #USA, #Elections

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

1 hr ago | 51 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

7 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

8 hrs ago | 837 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

8 hrs ago | 872 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

19 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 795 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

20 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

20 hrs ago | 437 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

20 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

23 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

22 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 474 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

22 Oct 2024 at 15:48hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 2806 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 1149 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

22 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

22 Oct 2024 at 14:07hrs | 841 Views