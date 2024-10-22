UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

News / National

The row between Donald Trump's team and the Labour Party was sparked by a LinkedIn post last week from Labour's head of operations, Sofia Patel.In the now-deleted post, Patel said she has "10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina - we will sort your housing."She adds that "nearly 100" Labour Party staff, both current and former, will be heading to the US in the next few weeks.Asked about the Trump campaign's complaint, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says: "The Labour Party has volunteers, [they] have gone over pretty much every election."They're doing it in their spare time. They’re doing it as volunteers. They're staying I think with other volunteers over there."