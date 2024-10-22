Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Australian Wallabies centre Kyle Godwin has officially been cleared by World Rugby to represent Zimbabwe, his country of birth, in international rugby competitions. Godwin, who was born in Harare, arrived in the capital yesterday at 5pm, where he was warmly welcomed by Zimbabwe Rugby team manager Takunda 'TJ' Chifokoyo.

The clearance marks a significant development for Zimbabwe Rugby, as Godwin brings a wealth of international experience to the team. The 32-year-old played for Australia's national team, the Wallabies, earning his first cap in 2016. After years of professional rugby in Australia and abroad, Godwin's decision to return to his roots is being celebrated by the Zimbabwean rugby community.

Zimbabwe Rugby is in the midst of a push to qualify for major international tournaments, and Godwin's inclusion is expected to strengthen the squad significantly. Team manager Chifokoyo expressed his excitement over Godwin's arrival.

Godwin, who has had a successful career playing in Super Rugby for teams like the Western Force and ACT Brumbies, as well as stints in Europe, will now look to contribute to Zimbabwe's efforts on the international stage. His decision to represent Zimbabwe follows a change in World Rugby's eligibility rules, which allows players to switch national teams after a three-year stand-down period from international rugby with their previous nation.

Godwin's debut for Zimbabwe is highly anticipated, and his arrival signals a new era for the team as they continue to build momentum in African and global rugby competitions.



Source - byo24news

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

55 mins ago | 30 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

7 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

8 hrs ago | 826 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

8 hrs ago | 860 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

19 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

20 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

20 hrs ago | 436 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

20 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

20 hrs ago | 443 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

24 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

24 hrs ago | 470 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

24 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 2803 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 1141 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

22 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

22 Oct 2024 at 14:07hrs | 841 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

22 Oct 2024 at 10:51hrs | 625 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

22 Oct 2024 at 10:38hrs | 593 Views