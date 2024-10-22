Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Australian Wallabies centre Kyle Godwin has officially been cleared by World Rugby to represent Zimbabwe, his country of birth, in international rugby competitions. Godwin, who was born in Harare, arrived in the capital yesterday at 5pm, where he was warmly welcomed by Zimbabwe Rugby team manager Takunda 'TJ' Chifokoyo.The clearance marks a significant development for Zimbabwe Rugby, as Godwin brings a wealth of international experience to the team. The 32-year-old played for Australia's national team, the Wallabies, earning his first cap in 2016. After years of professional rugby in Australia and abroad, Godwin's decision to return to his roots is being celebrated by the Zimbabwean rugby community.Zimbabwe Rugby is in the midst of a push to qualify for major international tournaments, and Godwin's inclusion is expected to strengthen the squad significantly. Team manager Chifokoyo expressed his excitement over Godwin's arrival.Godwin, who has had a successful career playing in Super Rugby for teams like the Western Force and ACT Brumbies, as well as stints in Europe, will now look to contribute to Zimbabwe's efforts on the international stage. His decision to represent Zimbabwe follows a change in World Rugby's eligibility rules, which allows players to switch national teams after a three-year stand-down period from international rugby with their previous nation.Godwin's debut for Zimbabwe is highly anticipated, and his arrival signals a new era for the team as they continue to build momentum in African and global rugby competitions.