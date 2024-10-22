Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's cricket team, the Chevrons, shattered the record for the highest-ever T20 international score after racking up a monumental 344-4 against Gambia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers in Nairobi. The previous record of 314-3, set by Nepal against Mongolia in September 2023, was left in the dust as Zimbabwe unleashed an onslaught of runs.Leading the charge was Sikandar Raza, who delivered an astonishing 133* from just 43 balls. Raza reached his century in a blistering 33 deliveries, smashing 15 sixes and seven fours in a spectacular display of power hitting. His innings was supported by opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, who hammered 62 off 19 balls, and Brian Bennett, who added 50 off 26 deliveries. Clive Madande chipped in with a rapid 53* off 17 balls, forming a 141-run partnership with Raza for the fifth wicket.Zimbabwe’s 27 sixes also set a new record for the most sixes in a men’s T20 International. The Chevrons' total of 344 surpassed the previous record set by Nepal by 30 runs.Gambia's reply fell apart quickly, as they were bowled out for a mere 54 in 14.4 overs, giving Zimbabwe a staggering 290-run victory—another T20 international record for the largest margin of victory. This trumped Nepal’s previous record 273-run win over Mongolia. Zimbabwe’s dominant bowling attack left Gambia with no answers, completing an extraordinary all-round performance.Gambian seamer Musa Jobarteh endured a tough day, conceding 93 runs from his four overs, setting the unfortunate record for the most expensive bowling figures in T20 international cricket. His economy rate of 23.25 eclipsed the previous record held by Matthew McKiernan, who conceded 0-82 in a 2022 Vitality Blast match.Zimbabwe's crushing win and record-breaking performance have bolstered their hopes of advancing to the next stage of Africa’s qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.On a day filled with cricketing milestones, New Zealand's Chad Bowes also made headlines by hitting the fastest List A double century, scoring 200 off just 103 balls for Canterbury against Otago.