Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has received numerous media enquiries regarding former President Thabo Mbeki's involvement in the funeral of the late Tito Mboweni.

Mboweni died at the age of 65 following a brief illness and was buried on Saturday in Tzaneen, Limpopo, in a Special Official Category 2 Funeral.

In response to these enquiries and to uphold transparency, the Foundation released a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding Mbeki's absence from the list of speakers and his decision to maintain the original program despite the family's request for changes.

Following Mboweni's passing, which shocked many who knew him, the Mboweni family approached Mbeki with a heartfelt request: to prepare and deliver a tribute at the funeral.

They regarded Mbeki not only as a leader but also as a mentor and friend to Tito, reflecting his significant role in Mboweni's life.

In a statement, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation explained, "The Mboweni family shared a draft funeral program with Mbeki, which included a list of proposed speakers. Among them was Mbeki, who accepted the family's request and prepared his tribute as outlined in the program."

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the final draft of the official service program, received on the eve of the funeral, omitted Mbeki's name without explanation.

The Foundation stated, "Despite no explanation being provided for this unexpected omission, Mbeki accepted the change without raising any questions and acknowledged that he would not be speaking at the service."

Upon arrival at the funeral, Mbeki was approached by family members who expressed their apologies for the oversight.

They offered to amend the program to include him, but Mbeki advised against it, emphasising the importance of respecting the program as it was originally designed.

"The program was likely designed with a reason and should be respected," he remarked, assuring the family that they should not bear additional stress during such a difficult time.

The family then requested that Mbeki at least share his prepared tribute publicly, to which he graciously agreed. The tribute reflected Mbeki's deep respect for Mboweni and echoed the sentiments of Dr Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who noted, "Tito died a very unhappy comrade, as we often spent time discussing the challenges facing the movement and our country, particularly the current phase of the national democratic revolution."

In honour of Mboweni and in recognition of his final wishes, the Foundation has decided to publish both the video and written versions of Mbeki's tribute on its platforms.

Source - iol
More on: #Mbeki, #Mboweni, #Funeral

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

1 hr ago | 53 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

8 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

8 hrs ago | 837 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

8 hrs ago | 879 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

8 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

20 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

20 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

20 hrs ago | 437 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

21 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

23 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

22 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 474 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

22 Oct 2024 at 15:48hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 2807 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

22 Oct 2024 at 14:20hrs | 1151 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

22 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 167 Views