Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos, the reigning Chibuku Super Cup champions, have been hit by internal strife just days before their crucial semi-final match against Manica Diamonds. The team's preparations for Sunday's showdown at Rufaro Stadium were thrown into disarray today after players boycotted training over unpaid salaries and bonuses.The players gathered at Alex Sports Club, where they were scheduled to train, but instead of taking to the pitch, they formed small groups in the parking area, refusing to engage in any training activities. The technical team, including coach Genesis Mangombe, was seen on the sidelines waiting, but the session failed to proceed.Speaking to Zimpapers Sport, several players expressed their frustrations, stating they will not participate in the upcoming Chibuku Super Cup semi-final until their financial demands are met. The players are demanding outstanding wages and bonuses they claim have been overdue for weeks."We are not training until we get what is owed to us. We have worked hard to get to this point, and we deserve to be paid," said one player who wished to remain anonymous.With the semi-final against Manica Diamonds set for Sunday, the ongoing strike casts doubt on the fixture. Dynamos, who are seeking to defend their Chibuku Super Cup title, now face uncertainty over whether their players will be available for the match.The timing of the strike has created significant concerns within the club, as Dynamos were seen as favorites to advance to the final. Club officials have yet to issue a formal statement, but discussions are reportedly underway to resolve the issue before the weekend.This strike follows a series of financial disputes in Zimbabwean football, with several clubs struggling to meet their obligations to players. However, Dynamos' current predicament could have a major impact on their campaign if unresolved.