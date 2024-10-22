Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago
Siqokoqela Mphoko, son of former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, has broken his silence following his acquittal from a wrongful conviction of rape that would have seen him serve 20 years in prison. Siqokoqela had been accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on three occasions at his Hillside home in Bulawayo, but last week the High Court overturned both the conviction and sentence.

In an exclusive, emotionally charged interview with Chronicle, Siqokoqela reflected on the traumatic experience of being prosecuted for a crime he maintains he did not commit, saying it nearly destroyed his family. He expressed profound relief and gratitude for the legal system, praising the High Court for conducting a thorough and fair examination of the case.

"I feel that the justice system, especially the High Court, seeks real justice and is fair. They look at the facts on merit, and according to the law," he said.

Siqokoqela spoke candidly about the toll the two-year trial took on his mental and physical health. The accusation, trial, and conviction had left him feeling devastated, especially as his wife and young children were drawn into the storm.

"When I was wrongly prosecuted, the first thing that came to mind was that my wife and children were exposed. I felt dead and useless. My daughter was still 12, and my son was 11. My wife was as confused as I was. We turned to one another in court and said we need to be strong and fight this. We only had God on our side," he revealed.

Recalling the harrowing day he was sentenced, Siqokoqela described the anguish of being shackled and sent to the underground holding cells, grappling with the weight of a 20-year sentence for a crime he insists he did not commit.

"With 20 years on my shoulders, I asked myself when and how I was going to see my family again," he said. "On the day of sentencing, I left home telling my children I would see them later. When I was sentenced, my wife had to bear the burden of telling them I had been sentenced to 20 years in jail for a crime as dirty as rape."

His concerns extended beyond his own suffering, as he feared the impact on his children's lives. "How would my children face their peers at school? Would I ever be able to tell my children I love them? Will I ever walk my daughter down the aisle? These are just some of the questions that raced in my mind," he added.

Siqokoqela also mentioned how the ordeal had affected his family's future, including the financial strain it caused. He expressed gratitude for the support of his family and faith in God, which helped him endure the painful period.

Now that his name has been cleared, Siqokoqela is trying to rebuild his life, although the scars from the wrongful conviction remain.

His acquittal has sparked conversations about the fairness of the legal process and the potential consequences of wrongful convictions, with many calling for greater scrutiny in handling sensitive cases such as these.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mphoko, #Rape, #Court

Comments

