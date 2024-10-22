Powertel gains 2% market share

News / National

by Staff reporter

Powertel, a telecom subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has recorded a significant 2.05 percentage point increase in market share during the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). The increase positions Powertel as the only Internet Access Provider (IAP) to have gained market share during this period, highlighting the success of its strategic realignment efforts.The growth comes as Powertel has made significant investments to enhance its network capabilities, including facilitating connectivity for major mining operations such as Dinson Iron and Steel Company and Bikita Minerals through the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).In its Q2 2024 postal and telecommunications sector performance report, POTRAZ noted: "Powertel gained a market share of equipped international internet bandwidth capacity by 2.05 percentage points while other IAPs recorded diminished market shares." The overall equipped international internet bandwidth capacity for IAPs increased by 2.15%, rising to 1,062,105 Mbps from 1,039,705 Mbps in Q1 2024. Powertel's contribution, along with Telecontract's, was pivotal to this growth, with the two providers upgrading their bandwidth by 22,000 Mbps and 300 Mbps, respectively.Powertel's recent investments include a US$5.5 million outlay to establish a dual gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa, aimed at enhancing local network connectivity. A dual gateway enables the management of internet traffic between a local network and the broader internet through two separate internet gateways, improving reliability and capacity."We recently powered up Bikita Minerals, and they are now both electrified and ‘datafied' by ZETDC and Powertel, enjoying speeds of more than 100 gigabits per second," the company said in a statement. The company is keen on consolidating its market share by expanding its services in the mining sector and beyond.Powertel's stringent zero-downtime policy has also contributed to its growing reputation, with more than 80% of faults being resolved within a 48-hour timeframe. This commitment to service reliability, coupled with strategic infrastructure investments, promises to make internet services more affordable for Zimbabweans, unlocking potential for economic growth, education, and social progress.As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its market presence, Powertel is poised to play a critical role in the country's digital transformation, particularly in sectors such as mining that are pivotal to Zimbabwe's economy.