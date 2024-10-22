Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Powertel gains 2% market share

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
Powertel, a telecom subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has recorded a significant 2.05 percentage point increase in market share during the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). The increase positions Powertel as the only Internet Access Provider (IAP) to have gained market share during this period, highlighting the success of its strategic realignment efforts.

The growth comes as Powertel has made significant investments to enhance its network capabilities, including facilitating connectivity for major mining operations such as Dinson Iron and Steel Company and Bikita Minerals through the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

In its Q2 2024 postal and telecommunications sector performance report, POTRAZ noted: "Powertel gained a market share of equipped international internet bandwidth capacity by 2.05 percentage points while other IAPs recorded diminished market shares." The overall equipped international internet bandwidth capacity for IAPs increased by 2.15%, rising to 1,062,105 Mbps from 1,039,705 Mbps in Q1 2024. Powertel's contribution, along with Telecontract's, was pivotal to this growth, with the two providers upgrading their bandwidth by 22,000 Mbps and 300 Mbps, respectively.

Powertel's recent investments include a US$5.5 million outlay to establish a dual gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa, aimed at enhancing local network connectivity. A dual gateway enables the management of internet traffic between a local network and the broader internet through two separate internet gateways, improving reliability and capacity.

"We recently powered up Bikita Minerals, and they are now both electrified and ‘datafied' by ZETDC and Powertel, enjoying speeds of more than 100 gigabits per second," the company said in a statement. The company is keen on consolidating its market share by expanding its services in the mining sector and beyond.

Powertel's stringent zero-downtime policy has also contributed to its growing reputation, with more than 80% of faults being resolved within a 48-hour timeframe. This commitment to service reliability, coupled with strategic infrastructure investments, promises to make internet services more affordable for Zimbabweans, unlocking potential for economic growth, education, and social progress.

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its market presence, Powertel is poised to play a critical role in the country's digital transformation, particularly in sectors such as mining that are pivotal to Zimbabwe's economy.


Source - The Herald

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

1 min ago | 0 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

10 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

11 hrs ago | 692 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

11 hrs ago | 524 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

22 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 838 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

23 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

23 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

23 hrs ago | 471 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

22 Oct 2024 at 17:16hrs | 958 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

22 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 1029 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

22 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 497 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

22 Oct 2024 at 15:48hrs | 505 Views