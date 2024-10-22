Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngarivhume granted bail

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, was granted bail by the Harare High Court on Wednesday.

He spent 82 days in pre-trial incarceration.

Justice Emilia Muchawa ordered Ngarivhume freed on US$100 bail. Conditions of the bail include surrendering his passport and a prohibition against posting on social media platform, X.

Ngarivhume was arrested on August 2 in the run-up to a SADC heads of state summit in Harare on August 17, during which the government feared protests by pro-democracy activists. Over 100 activists were detained across the country and dozens remain imprisoned awaiting trial, according to rights lawyers.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader is accused of disorderly conduct in a public place and participating in an illegal gathering with intent to promote public violence, crimes he allegedly committed in June this year.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Ngarivhume, #Trial, #Bail

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Powertel gains 2% market share

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

7 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

10 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

11 hrs ago | 714 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 642 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

11 hrs ago | 692 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

11 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

11 hrs ago | 525 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

11 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe attracts US$1.2 billion in investments in Q3 of 2024

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

NPA clears 69 708 criminal cases

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Flights into Zimbabwe rise 19% in 3 months

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe want to have imported 4,131,260 tonnes of maize by March next year

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe passports processing officer appears in court

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Huawei in Zimbabwe solar power deal for mines

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ex-Gutu North MP dies

22 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Zanu-PF members should respect the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 838 Views

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

23 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

23 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

23 hrs ago | 471 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

22 Oct 2024 at 17:16hrs | 959 Views

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

22 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 1029 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

22 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 497 Views