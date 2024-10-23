Bulawayo to host spinning contest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Spinning fans in Bulawayo are in for an adrenaline-filled weekend as the 6th edition of the ZKS spinning contest takes place on Saturday. This much-anticipated event will feature some of the best spinners from the region, including Zambian spinning sensation Jericho Mono, who will offer lessons to aspiring spinners.Jericho Mono, a renowned figure from Team Nelly, has impressed Bulawayo crowds in previous editions of the contest and is set to impart his knowledge to local talent. "We have seen spinning as a sport, and our hope is to tap into the drills by prominent spinners," said one Bulawayo resident. "The involvement of well-known spinners will help nurture local talent."Another local enthusiast expressed excitement about the event's potential to inspire young spinners: "ZKS has an academy, so having professionals teach our kids will help shape and nurture talent. Who knows, the best spinner may emerge from this side."Event organiser Zakhele Mlilo stated that the primary goal is for the local community to learn from experts in the sport. "We have local spinners, but we thought, why not bring Mono to work alongside them and teach young aspiring stars? This event is not just a competition, but an opportunity to bring together lesser-known sport codes."In addition to spinning, the event will feature other attractions, including a display of skating by young participants. Mlilo also revealed that South African spinners have been invited to further strengthen the ZKS Academy's initiatives.Spinning has been gaining popularity in Bulawayo, thanks to the establishment of the ZKS spinning arena, which has become a hub for the sport. The contest is expected to draw a large crowd and further promote spinning as a growing sport in the city.