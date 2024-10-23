Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A senior Zimbabwe government official refuted claims that a rift has emerged between the president and his deputy as the ruling party holds an annual conference.

The meeting, which runs until Sunday in the nation's second-biggest city of Bulawayo, is not an "elective conference" where the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic-Front will choose new leaders, said Information Minister Jenfan Muswere. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is both the leader of Zanu-PF and government, he said.

"There is no vacancy in the office of the President," says Minister Muswere.



Source - online

Comments

