WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

by Staff reporter

Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere speaks on alleged frictions in the praesidium, assuring that Zimbabwe's leadership is united and focused on achieving set developmental targets.



A senior Zimbabwe government official refuted claims that a rift has emerged between the president and his deputy as the ruling party holds an annual conference.The meeting, which runs until Sunday in the nation's second-biggest city of Bulawayo, is not an "elective conference" where the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic-Front will choose new leaders, said Information Minister Jenfan Muswere. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is both the leader of Zanu-PF and government, he said."There is no vacancy in the office of the President," says Minister Muswere.