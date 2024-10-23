Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Nkayi Ward 26 councillor, Busisani Sibanda, has appealed for donations to complete the construction of a classroom block for Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners at Sombengo Primary School.

Sibanda said the construction of the block was initiated by the local community.

"The villagers in Ward 26 started the construction of the ECD block and managed to raise some funds to begin the project so that learners can have access to a better learning facility," he said.

He explained that the community initiated the project because children had to travel long distances for ECD classes, which made it difficult for them to access education.

"At present, we have managed to start construction, but we are appealing to well-wishers for funding. This project will make a significant difference as it will allow children to access education," Sibanda said.

He added that they have also sought assistance from the Nkayi Rural District Council (RDC) to help complete the block.

"The completion of this classroom block will empower the villagers by providing necessary educational facilities, helping learners access quality education, which is crucial for the nation's development," he added.

Nkayi RDC Chief Executive Officer, Silibele Mpofu, said the council's facilitation of the project was approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) and the land was pegged by the spatial planning department.

"The ECD block was one of the priority projects for which funding was sought at the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Conference. We have also been working with the Amalima Loko organization," he said.

Nkayi North legislator, Sithembiso Nyoni, mentioned that she had mobilized some cement for the construction of the block, which would be delivered soon.

"I have also arranged for a borehole to be drilled. Education is a priority in my constituency, and people cannot fully participate in the global arena without it," she said.

Nyoni commended the RDC and the community for recognizing the importance of education and taking the initiative to construct the facility.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

1 hr ago | 109 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

1 hr ago | 16 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

SADC in a mess

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mbalula wants to be ANC Deputy President, Panyaza caught inbetween

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Ian Khama's electoral accusations

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mzembi claims Succession is not on Zanu-PF Agenda at Conference

10 hrs ago | 715 Views

SRC official exonerates ousted ZIFA board members facing fraud

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chamisa loyalists opposed to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth readmission

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiwenga's photo with Mugabe's iconic moustache goes viral

13 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Zanu-PF's Farai Jere wants to be Zifa President?

13 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Mnangagwa's celebration of FRELIMO victory premature'

14 hrs ago | 949 Views

3 lions beheaded in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Minister Garwe declares that Mnangagwa is 'God-Anointed'

14 hrs ago | 385 Views

SA assures Zimbabwe exemption permit holders amid new visa system

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

Passport scandal exposes Zimbabwe to terrorism

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Sadc Chair 'endorses' disputed Mozambique elections

14 hrs ago | 379 Views

High Court outlaws demolition of houses by councils

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

Security guard denied bail over Mbare market fire

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe moves to tighten gun ownership requirements

14 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa shields Ruwa Local Board assets from seizure, sale

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Seed Co sues contract farmer US$270,700

14 hrs ago | 247 Views

Matebeleland mourns Chief Marupi

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

Beitbridge border automated services undergo upgrade

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe suspends duty on bus, lorry tyre imports

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Woman steals US$24 000 from employer

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

Matebeleland South sees 18% drop in crime rate

14 hrs ago | 23 Views