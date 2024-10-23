Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Nkayi Ward 26 councillor, Busisani Sibanda, has appealed for donations to complete the construction of a classroom block for Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners at Sombengo Primary School.Sibanda said the construction of the block was initiated by the local community."The villagers in Ward 26 started the construction of the ECD block and managed to raise some funds to begin the project so that learners can have access to a better learning facility," he said.He explained that the community initiated the project because children had to travel long distances for ECD classes, which made it difficult for them to access education."At present, we have managed to start construction, but we are appealing to well-wishers for funding. This project will make a significant difference as it will allow children to access education," Sibanda said.He added that they have also sought assistance from the Nkayi Rural District Council (RDC) to help complete the block."The completion of this classroom block will empower the villagers by providing necessary educational facilities, helping learners access quality education, which is crucial for the nation's development," he added.Nkayi RDC Chief Executive Officer, Silibele Mpofu, said the council's facilitation of the project was approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) and the land was pegged by the spatial planning department."The ECD block was one of the priority projects for which funding was sought at the Nkayi Diaspora Investment Conference. We have also been working with the Amalima Loko organization," he said.Nkayi North legislator, Sithembiso Nyoni, mentioned that she had mobilized some cement for the construction of the block, which would be delivered soon."I have also arranged for a borehole to be drilled. Education is a priority in my constituency, and people cannot fully participate in the global arena without it," she said.Nyoni commended the RDC and the community for recognizing the importance of education and taking the initiative to construct the facility.