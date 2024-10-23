Latest News Editor's Choice


Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Calls for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa are intensifying, even as some sections of Zanu-PF campaign for Mnangagwa to rule beyond 2028. Some members of the diaspora are also tipping Chiwenga for the top post.

Zanu-PF is holding its National Conference in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27.

Chanda Chose, a Zimbabwean based in South Africa, proposed a potential campaign slogan and theme for General Constantine Guveya Chinenge Chiwenga: "Leadership for the People, Prosperity for Zimbabwe."

He suggested the campaign slogan: "Vote General Chiwenga: A Legacy of Unity, Progress, and Freedom."

Chose emphasized that General Chiwenga pledges to uphold both the party and national constitutions, ensuring a maximum of two terms as president.

"With his leadership, Zimbabwe will thrive economically and socially. As a law-abiding citizen, General Chiwenga demonstrated his integrity and commitment to democracy when he handed over power to the sitting president in 2017," Chose said.

Chose also highlighted Chiwenga's appeal to war veterans, stating that the general promises to prioritize their welfare and protect the land reforms.

He urged people to rally behind Chiwenga, saying, "Organize nationwide rallies and meetings to mobilize support from Zanu-PF members, war veterans, and the general public. Utilize social media platforms to share General Chiwenga's vision, achievements, and campaign messages. Host policy discussions and debates to showcase his expertise and plans for Zimbabwe's development."

Chose further noted that Chiwenga's experience as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces demonstrates his ability to lead and protect the nation. He added that Chiwenga's current role as Vice President and Minister of Defence highlights his capacity to govern effectively.

"General Chiwenga promises to safeguard the land reforms, ensuring the benefits reach the masses, not just a select few," Chose said.

By emphasizing General Chiwenga's leadership qualities, commitment to democracy, and vision for prosperity, Chose believes the campaign can inspire confidence and mobilize support among Zimbabweans.


Source - Byo24News

