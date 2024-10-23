Latest News Editor's Choice


'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

by Gideon Madzikatidze
48 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF's seemingly tense conference has forced its first secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa to publicly warn against routine disloyalty and signals his preparedness to thwart any possibility of disorder caused by revolutionary sellouts.

Setting tone for a drastic approach that his camp will embark on during the forthcoming Bulawayo conference (if there could be anything threatening his peace), Mnangagwa rhetorically quizzed in Ndebele dialect if there are sellouts amongst ZANU-PF central committee members.

"Silabathengisi yini lapha? [Do we have sellouts here?]" Mnangagwa rhetorically quizzed during sloganeering.

"Every leader of the party including ordinary members must contribute and stand by the side of the party. Our rhetoric and actions as cadres, must be reflective of this reality, both during the day and at night, in public and private," Mnangagwa warned.

Mnangagwa advised central committee members during the address that their meeting is different from talk shows, hence the need to conclude outstanding business, including pertinent resolutions of the 20th national people's conference and 7th National People's congress.

"ZANU-PF members must always be educated on the importance of genuine and correct party structures, starting at the lowest level, the cells and villages; moving up to branches and districts," Mnangagwa said.

"If each level is correctly constituted, then the party has a sustainable base and foundation. There is a need to always guard against infiltration and waywardness within party structures," Mnangagwa added.

"We must decisively deal with abuses and not abandon our structures. Only hidden agendas create such abuses. The solution to challenges, for example within DCCs, is not to destroy the structure, but to correct the anomalies through the adherence to party constitution, rules and procedures," Mnangagwa further said.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF national spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa has claimed that Zimbabwe's gold backed currency will gain its value against all odds of inflationary levels.

"From the President's speech yesterday during the poliburo meeting, he announced that he has confidence in youths who are doing well in mining so that is another instance where ZiG will gain and maintain its value," Mutsvangwa said.

"He also spoke about title deeds where every household in Harare is confident about security in property ownership," Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa assures the public that the forthcoming ZANU-PF conference will be peaceful, distancing claims of possible factional clashes as mere virtual threats to paint negative images on internal party relations.

"ZANU-PF is not run on social media, it is a well organised party which prioritises discipline from administrative and operational levels," Mutsvangwa said.

There were reports that the revolutionary party's infighting will further spill over during the forthcoming 21st National People's conference in Bulawayo, but some affiliate organisations and factional foot soldiers have expressed their commitment to quell the camp that is calling for Emmerson Mnangwa's aspirations to stay in power after constitutional term limit expires.

To date, ZANU-PF has lost over 197 of its influential party membership through death as announced by its secretary, Obert Mpofu.

Source - Byo24News

