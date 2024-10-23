Latest News Editor's Choice


Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bindura nurse and her housemaid were robbed by two knife-wielding robbers.

Ellen Mandivini (33) was left counting her losses after losing US$305 and her mobile phone, while her maid, Milcah Tembo (26), also had her mobile phone stolen.

The two unidentified suspects allegedly broke into Mandivini's house on October 20 around 11 p.m.

They found the nurse sleeping in the dining room and threatened to kill her before demanding money.

The suspects searched the house and found the maid sleeping, robbing her of her mobile phone as well.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha, confirmed the incident.

Source - Byo24News

