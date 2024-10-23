Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 24-year-old man from Matura Compound in Chinhoyi has been sentenced to three years in jail for attempted murder after a violent altercation with a neighbor over an unpaid loan. Byron Kachimanga was found guilty of attempting to murder 37-year-old Jabulani Mamanokora when he appeared before a Chinhoyi magistrate last week.

The court heard that on September 15 this year, Mamanokora approached Kachimanga to request repayment of an undisclosed amount of money he had previously lent him. Instead of settling the matter peacefully, Kachimanga responded with violence, attacking Mamanokora with an axe. Kachimanga struck Mamanokora twice on the head, causing serious injuries.

A medical report from the doctor who treated Mamanokora was presented as part of the evidence during the trial, confirming the severity of the assault.

Although Kachimanga was initially sentenced to three years in jail, one year of the sentence was suspended on condition of good behavior. As a result, Kachimanga will serve an effective two years behind bars.

The case highlights the dangers of escalating disputes over financial matters and the importance of seeking legal recourse to avoid violent confrontations.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Debtor, #Money, #Murder

