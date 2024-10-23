Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

News / National

by Staff reporter

Concerned residents of Beitbridge have appealed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to install speed cameras and enforce stricter road traffic regulations along the 5.1km dual carriageway that links the Beitbridge Border Post with major inland towns, including Bulawayo and Harare. The call follows a surge in fatal accidents, particularly involving pedestrians struck by speeding vehicles.The upgraded road, a key component of the Government's ambitious plans to modernize Beitbridge into a city, runs through the town, effectively separating the eastern and western suburbs. The high volume of traffic - comprising an average of 1,200 commercial trucks, 200 buses, and 3,000 light vehicles daily - has contributed to an increase in accidents, with fatal incidents occurring almost weekly.One Beitbridge resident emphasized the urgent need for speed cameras on the stretch. "Speed cameras are very necessary on that stretch of the road. Lives have been lost due to speeding. We also request ZRP to reintroduce speed traps. A long-term measure will be to have a flyover or an under-road crossing," the resident said.The civil works on the dual carriageway were completed last year, with only minor tasks such as installing street lights remaining. Despite these improvements, locals have voiced concerns over the frequent accidents and are pressing for immediate solutions.Another resident, Mr. Chasauka from Dulivhadzimu suburb, echoed the sentiments, saying, "Accidents on the road have reached alarming levels, and a quick solution is required. Speed cameras at proportional intervals could help, but we also need traffic police to enforce speed limits and ensure compliance while the construction of flyovers is considered for the long term."However, there is some opposition to the idea of installing speed humps on the highway. One resident pointed out that building humps on a major highway may not be the best solution, as it could disrupt the flow of traffic and pose challenges for the high volume of heavy-duty vehicles.As the Beitbridge community awaits further action, the appeal highlights the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on this critical transport route.