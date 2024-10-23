Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Concerned residents of Beitbridge have appealed to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to install speed cameras and enforce stricter road traffic regulations along the 5.1km dual carriageway that links the Beitbridge Border Post with major inland towns, including Bulawayo and Harare. The call follows a surge in fatal accidents, particularly involving pedestrians struck by speeding vehicles.

The upgraded road, a key component of the Government's ambitious plans to modernize Beitbridge into a city, runs through the town, effectively separating the eastern and western suburbs. The high volume of traffic - comprising an average of 1,200 commercial trucks, 200 buses, and 3,000 light vehicles daily - has contributed to an increase in accidents, with fatal incidents occurring almost weekly.

One Beitbridge resident emphasized the urgent need for speed cameras on the stretch. "Speed cameras are very necessary on that stretch of the road. Lives have been lost due to speeding. We also request ZRP to reintroduce speed traps. A long-term measure will be to have a flyover or an under-road crossing," the resident said.

The civil works on the dual carriageway were completed last year, with only minor tasks such as installing street lights remaining. Despite these improvements, locals have voiced concerns over the frequent accidents and are pressing for immediate solutions.

Another resident, Mr. Chasauka from Dulivhadzimu suburb, echoed the sentiments, saying, "Accidents on the road have reached alarming levels, and a quick solution is required. Speed cameras at proportional intervals could help, but we also need traffic police to enforce speed limits and ensure compliance while the construction of flyovers is considered for the long term."

However, there is some opposition to the idea of installing speed humps on the highway. One resident pointed out that building humps on a major highway may not be the best solution, as it could disrupt the flow of traffic and pose challenges for the high volume of heavy-duty vehicles.

As the Beitbridge community awaits further action, the appeal highlights the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on this critical transport route.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Debtor, #Money, #Murder

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

36 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

4 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

'ZiG must go'

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

14 hrs ago | 922 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

15 hrs ago | 2195 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

16 hrs ago | 90 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

16 hrs ago | 853 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

16 hrs ago | 1382 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

17 hrs ago | 80 Views

SADC in a mess

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

17 hrs ago | 461 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

17 hrs ago | 515 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

20 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

20 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

21 hrs ago | 603 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

22 hrs ago | 600 Views