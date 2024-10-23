Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

by Staff reporter
Police in Binga have arrested a 30-year-old man, Qiniso Dube, for allegedly stabbing his friend to death in a dispute over a girl. Dube appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate, Miss Fungai Dzimiri, facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody until November 5 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The fatal incident occurred on October 20 in Mafururo village, Lubimbi. According to reports, Dube stabbed Mr. Asher Sibanda three times following an altercation over the girl. The two, along with five others - including the girl at the center of the dispute - had been walking home from Ntando Business Centre in the early hours of the morning when the confrontation took place.

It is alleged that Dube had asked Mr. Sibanda to leave him alone with the girl so that he could talk to her, but Mr. Sibanda refused and continued to follow them. Upset by this, Dube went to his homestead, armed himself with a knife, and returned to confront his friend.

Upon finding Mr. Sibanda still talking to the girl, an argument ensued. Dube reportedly punched Sibanda in the head, knocking him to the ground. He then produced the knife and stabbed Sibanda three times—once in the chest, once in the back, and once on the left hand. Mr. Sibanda tragically died while being rushed to a nearby clinic.

A report was filed with the police in Lubimbi, leading to Dube's arrest. The case highlights the tragic consequences of violent disputes and has sent shockwaves through the quiet Binga community.

Source - The Chronicle
