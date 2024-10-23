Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The city of Bulawayo bid farewell to one of its most vibrant social activists, Rose Nyathi, affectionately known as Gogo Wodumo, who passed away on Saturday morning last week. Nyathi, known for her charismatic personality and advocacy for vulnerable communities, was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a place reserved for the city's most distinguished residents.

Popularly known by many names, including "Dress-to-Kill," "Proud Gogo," and "Queen of 5th Avenue," Gogo Wodumo was a beloved figure in Bulawayo, widely recognized for her candid social media videos where she championed the rights of street vendors and highlighted issues affecting the community. As the self-proclaimed "Ambassador of Vendors," she often spoke out about injustices, especially concerning Bulawayo's markets.

Although some misinterpreted her outspoken stance as tribalist due to her frequent references to her Shona colleagues, those close to her exonerated her from such claims during her funeral at the Bulawayo Amphitheater. Speaker after speaker emphasized her deep commitment to fairness and her love for all people.

"If she had been a tribalist, would she have been friends with me? I am Shona and I was her best friend even to the end of her life," said NaFarai, a close friend. "She actually loved and respected everyone. What she hated was an unfair system and injustice."

Gogo Rose's activism was evident in her fight for Bulawayo's cleanliness and in helping her community. She was known for her unwavering support of vulnerable people, especially during difficult times. Dorcas Nicholson, a fellow church member from City Methodist, recounted Gogo Rose's selflessness during Operation Murambatsvina in the early 2000s.

"When many people lost their homes, including those with TB and HIV, Gogo Rose took them into her home in Makokoba, caring for them after failing to secure shelter for them elsewhere," Nicholson said. "She had what I call the vulture spirit - she could pull people together, unite them, and make things happen."

Makokoba councillor Thandiwe Moyo also highlighted Gogo Rose's contributions to the education of children in her ward, saying she quietly provided for those in need without seeking recognition. "As councillors, we fought for her to be buried at Lady Stanley because she earned it," Moyo added.

Gogo Rose's legacy of kindness, activism, and love for Bulawayo will live on. She is survived by three sons and one daughter. The city mourns the loss of a mother figure to many, but her impact on the community will be remembered for generations to come.

