Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Three Zimbabweans and two Batswana have been sentenced to two years in prison each after being convicted of human trafficking in Botswana. The group was arrested in Tonota while transporting 10 undocumented Ethiopian immigrants earlier this month.

According to media reports, Francistown Magistrate Tshepo Magetse convicted the five—Zimbabweans Dumisane Ncube, Llyod Chikwama, and William Shoniwa, along with Batswana nationals Saviana Gaerope and Kagiso Madia—for their involvement in human trafficking. The court handed each of them a two-year jail term for their roles in transporting the Ethiopians, who did not possess valid travel documents.

The group was apprehended by police on October 5 while traveling through Tonota with the 10 Ethiopian immigrants. Initial reports stated that Gaerope and Madia were driving a minibus filled with the undocumented individuals from Ramokgwebana border. Upon interception, the two reportedly admitted to the police that they were expected to hand the Ethiopians over to Shoniwa, who would then transport them to another individual in Serule. From there, the migrants were intended to be smuggled into South Africa.

The Ethiopians involved were identified as Mohammedur Fayissa, Mihueto Daniel, Bulloy Alumu, Dana Sulto, Mesrat Tafessa, Biruk Teshoma, Masfin Mekuru, Darsa Solomon, Adam Demechu, and Marhum Mathewos.

After being arrested, Gaerope and Madia led authorities to Shoniwa, who was found with Ncube and Chikwama. In court, all five individuals pleaded guilty to the human trafficking charges and requested leniency, with Madia stating he had yet to receive his promised payment of 1,500 pula for transporting the migrants.

Shoniwa admitted he was to receive 8,000 pula for his role but had not yet been paid at the time of his arrest. He also defended Ncube, claiming he was merely given a lift and was unaware of the trafficking operation.

Despite their pleas for non-custodial sentences, Magistrate Magetse emphasized the seriousness of human trafficking in Botswana and noted that the courts must impose deterrent sentences to prevent others from engaging in similar crimes. The 10 Ethiopians, who confessed to paying traffickers to transport them to South Africa, were remanded in custody.

This case highlights the growing challenge of human trafficking in Botswana, with authorities continuing to crack down on traffickers and disrupt smuggling operations through the country.

Source - southern eye

