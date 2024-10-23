Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Humanitarian organization ActionAid has issued a scathing call for the overhaul or abolition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, arguing that these institutions do not serve the interests of African nations or the wider Global South. Zimbabwe, along with many other developing countries, continues to grapple with crippling debt burdens imposed by these financial institutions.

In an exclusive report published this week, ActionAid criticized the IMF and World Bank as relics of the colonial era that no longer have a place in the 21st century. The organization asserted that unless fundamental reforms are made, the institutions should be abolished altogether.

"These institutions, created by the Global North colonizing countries when most of the Global South was not yet independent, do not represent the needs of the global majority," ActionAid said. As the IMF and World Bank approach their 80th anniversary, the report raised concerns about attempts to reframe their historical roles while obscuring the damage they have caused to developing nations.

ActionAid particularly condemned the IMF's use of the ongoing debt crisis to impose austerity measures on countries in the Global South, arguing that all debt negotiations should instead be managed by a new United Nations (UN) body that is democratic and representative of all nations.

"The current governance structure of the IMF and World Bank is a legacy of the colonial era and does not serve the best interests of Global South countries," ActionAid said. The organization also called for equal voting power for developing nations in these financial institutions, stating that the current system disproportionately favors wealthier nations.

Roos Saalbrink, Global Economic Justice Lead at ActionAid International, called for significant change, saying the IMF and World Bank have historically wielded excessive power over global economic policies, often to the detriment of marginalized communities, women, and minorities, particularly in the Global South.

"Their many 'reviews' and new 'strategies' on issues like climate and gender play a role in ‘greenwashing' and ‘pinkwashing' their responsibility for maintaining the status quo," Saalbrink added, implying that these initiatives are superficial efforts to distract from their ongoing negative impacts.

ActionAid International Secretary-General Arthur Larok echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the IMF and World Bank's neoliberal economic policies have hindered Africa's development and deepened inequality across the continent.

"Their one-size-fits-all approach has exploited Africa for decades. The Global South needs policies that foster sustainable development, support homegrown industries, and provide quality public services for all," Larok said.

As the IMF and World Bank convene in Washington, DC, for their upcoming meetings, ActionAid has called on them to either make meaningful reforms or step aside. "This is not the time for small adjustments or attempts to defend failed policies. Real change is necessary to enable the Global South to progress," Larok concluded.

Source - newsday
More on: #IMF, #World_Bank, #Africa

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

44 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

4 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

'ZiG must go'

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

15 hrs ago | 2204 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

16 hrs ago | 1390 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

16 hrs ago | 513 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

17 hrs ago | 82 Views

SADC in a mess

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

20 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

20 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

22 hrs ago | 600 Views