IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

Humanitarian organization ActionAid has issued a scathing call for the overhaul or abolition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, arguing that these institutions do not serve the interests of African nations or the wider Global South. Zimbabwe, along with many other developing countries, continues to grapple with crippling debt burdens imposed by these financial institutions.In an exclusive report published this week, ActionAid criticized the IMF and World Bank as relics of the colonial era that no longer have a place in the 21st century. The organization asserted that unless fundamental reforms are made, the institutions should be abolished altogether."These institutions, created by the Global North colonizing countries when most of the Global South was not yet independent, do not represent the needs of the global majority," ActionAid said. As the IMF and World Bank approach their 80th anniversary, the report raised concerns about attempts to reframe their historical roles while obscuring the damage they have caused to developing nations.ActionAid particularly condemned the IMF's use of the ongoing debt crisis to impose austerity measures on countries in the Global South, arguing that all debt negotiations should instead be managed by a new United Nations (UN) body that is democratic and representative of all nations."The current governance structure of the IMF and World Bank is a legacy of the colonial era and does not serve the best interests of Global South countries," ActionAid said. The organization also called for equal voting power for developing nations in these financial institutions, stating that the current system disproportionately favors wealthier nations.Roos Saalbrink, Global Economic Justice Lead at ActionAid International, called for significant change, saying the IMF and World Bank have historically wielded excessive power over global economic policies, often to the detriment of marginalized communities, women, and minorities, particularly in the Global South."Their many 'reviews' and new 'strategies' on issues like climate and gender play a role in ‘greenwashing' and ‘pinkwashing' their responsibility for maintaining the status quo," Saalbrink added, implying that these initiatives are superficial efforts to distract from their ongoing negative impacts.ActionAid International Secretary-General Arthur Larok echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the IMF and World Bank's neoliberal economic policies have hindered Africa's development and deepened inequality across the continent."Their one-size-fits-all approach has exploited Africa for decades. The Global South needs policies that foster sustainable development, support homegrown industries, and provide quality public services for all," Larok said.As the IMF and World Bank convene in Washington, DC, for their upcoming meetings, ActionAid has called on them to either make meaningful reforms or step aside. "This is not the time for small adjustments or attempts to defend failed policies. Real change is necessary to enable the Global South to progress," Larok concluded.