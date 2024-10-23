Zimbabwe turns to Russia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nine Russian health experts have arrived in Zimbabwe to lend their expertise in managing neonatal and obstetric complications, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's maternal healthcare services. This partnership was announced by Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora during a workshop in the capital on Tuesday, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing neonatal and perinatal mortality.Mombeshora highlighted that the collaboration with Russia is a key component of Zimbabwe's strategy to reduce maternal mortality to below 70 per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality to 12 per 1,000 live births."Our collective aim is to reduce neonatal and perinatal mortality rates," Mombeshora said. "The Ministry of Health and Child Care has prioritised enhancing reproductive, maternal, newborn, and adolescent health and nutrition services. Our interventions focus on ensuring that healthcare is accessible, affordable, and of high quality for all citizens."According to available statistics, Zimbabwe's maternal mortality ratio stands at 363 per 100,000 live births, while under-five mortality is at 39.8 deaths per 1,000 live births. The neonatal mortality rate remains static at 31 deaths per 1,000 live births.Mombeshora expressed optimism about the country's progress, noting increased antenatal care coverage and more women opting for institutional deliveries, but acknowledged that the country is still working towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets for maternal and child health."We deeply appreciate Russia's support in our efforts to mitigate maternal and infant mortality. Their commitment to sharing best practices and enhancing the capabilities of our healthcare workers is invaluable," Mombeshora added.One of Zimbabwe's leading obstetricians, Taazada Nhemachena, also voiced confidence in the partnership's potential impact on healthcare outcomes. "I am confident that this initiative will reduce mortality rates and improve healthcare outcomes for our patients, enhancing maternal and neonatal health in Zimbabwe," Nhemachena said.In addition to maternal health, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reviewed the nation's progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS among children and adolescents. Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary, Aspect Maunganidze, highlighted ongoing challenges, including low treatment adherence and high mortality rates among adolescents living with HIV."Adolescents continue to experience the highest rates of treatment attrition, failure, morbidity, and mortality compared to both children and adults," Maunganidze said. He pointed out that only 55% of adolescents living with HIV in Zimbabwe are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), compared to 76% of adults. Furthermore, only 48% of adolescents on ART have achieved viral suppression, compared to 79% of adults.Maunganidze stressed the importance of targeted, age-appropriate services for children, adolescents, and young adults living with HIV, particularly addressing mental health challenges like depression and anxiety, which hinder treatment adherence.The collaboration with Russian health experts is expected to significantly boost Zimbabwe's efforts to improve maternal and neonatal health, as well as address broader healthcare challenges in the country.