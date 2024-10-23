Latest News Editor's Choice


Gono fraud case takes a turn

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The ongoing case involving a Harare couple accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono took a surprising twist yesterday when a key witness admitted he had no direct evidence of the alleged fraudulent activities.

Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni are facing charges over a ZWL$137 million fraud case involving Gono's company, Galwex Investments. However, during testimony in front of Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje, witness George Mashonganyika admitted that he could not provide proof of the alleged fraud.

Mashonganyika, who claims to represent Valley Lodge Company, was questioned by the defence's lead lawyer, Admire Rubaya. During cross-examination, Rubaya pointed out that Mashonganyika had no resolution confirming his authority to represent Valley Lodge in court.

Rubaya also challenged the witness on his knowledge of the alleged fraudulent submission of a CR14 form to ZB Bank, which was supposedly used by the couple to change the company's signatories without proper authorization. When asked if he was present when the documents were tendered to the bank, Mashonganyika admitted he was not.

"You were not there when my clients allegedly submitted the documents to ZB Bank's Mutare branch?" Rubaya pressed. Mashonganyika conceded that he was not employed by the bank's Mutare branch and had no firsthand knowledge of the events.

Additionally, Rubaya argued that there was no CCTV footage or other evidence showing the couple submitting any fraudulent documents to the bank.

Despite the lack of direct evidence, Mashonganyika testified that the couple had approached the complainant with the intention of reaching an out-of-court settlement, offering US$50,000. Clark Makoni ultimately signed the settlement, though the defence noted that there was no mention in the settlement document of any admission to committing fraud.

Mashonganyika's testimony also revealed that minutes of the settlement meeting had been recorded by one Dr. Dube, an unnamed person who chaired the meeting alongside Gono. The defence contended that this did not substantiate the fraud accusations.

State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto attempted to submit a document allegedly proving the couple's forgery, but the defence objected, arguing that new evidence could not be introduced mid-trial. Magistrate Mambanje ruled in favor of the defence, rejecting the submission of the document.

The case, which stems from a 2009 deal in which Costick Investments (Pvt) Ltd sold shares in Lizack and Valley Lodge to Galwex Investments, centers on allegations that the Makonis, who were assigned to manage Valley Lodge, later altered the company's directorship without authorization.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for further proceedings.

