Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversy has erupted following alarming remarks made by Resten Magumise, a director at Zanu-PF's Chitepo School of Ideology, who threatened war against Zimbabweans advocating for the democratic removal of the ruling party. During a recent indoctrination program attended by over 1,300 councillors, Magumise asserted that Zanu-PF would never be ousted through the ballot box.Addressing the attendees, Magumise urged them to prioritize self-control when voting, warning against what he described as the "sacred land" of Zimbabwe. He invoked the memory of those who fought in the liberation struggle, stating, "There was spilt blood. We are saying this because the issue is nearing its end. There are spirits of those whom you don't know that are in the forests…"His remarks escalated, as he declared, "We don't want to have skulls of your children scattering on the plains if things go wrong. The country was brought by the barrel and the ballpoint will never change that. Yes, you have heard it. We refuse it."Zimbabwe has a history of contested elections, with the military playing a controversial role in the political landscape. Previous statements from military leaders, including the late General Vitalis Zvinavashe and current ZNA commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, have reinforced the notion that the army supports Zanu-PF's continued rule.Political analysts have condemned Magumise's threats as a violation of the constitutional right to vote. Tendai Ruben Mbofana, a political analyst, remarked, "It shows that Zanu-PF took up arms to fight the colonial regime solely due to the power greed of its leaders who themselves wanted to rule the country. If Zanu-PF had genuinely fought for democracy, then the party would have understood that this also meant accepting not being wanted by the people and being voted out of power."Ibbo Mandaza, a political analyst and convener of the Sapes Trust, echoed these sentiments, stating that Magumise's comments highlighted the need for substantial electoral reforms in Zimbabwe. "There is no way Zimbabweans can be held at ransom indefinitely. Elections are not the solution to resolve the political crisis we are under."Mandaza further advocated for a political settlement through a national transitional authority composed of independent individuals, emphasizing that politicians should not be involved in this process.As tensions rise in the lead-up to future elections, Magumise's incendiary rhetoric raises serious concerns about the safety of voters and the state of democracy in Zimbabwe.