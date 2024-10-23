Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire for potentially undermining the credibility of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) after he publicly endorsed the election results in Mozambique before the final announcement was made. Critics argue that this premature endorsement could jeopardize SADC's role as a neutral mediator in electoral disputes within the region.On Tuesday, Mnangagwa congratulated Daniel Chapo, the presidential candidate from Mozambique's ruling party, the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), on what he described as his victory in the elections held on October 9. However, the final results are expected to be announced tomorrow, and main opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has already rejected the results, claiming electoral fraud and calling for protests among his supporters.Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), expressed concern over Mnangagwa's comments, particularly in his capacity as SADC chairperson. "What if the tables turn or the local court declares the election as a nullity? How can SADC play a positive mediation role if other parties feel that the SADC chair is irrevocably biased?" he questioned. Mkwananzi reiterated that endorsing a leader amidst electoral disputes undermines SADC's credibility in resolving such issues within the region.Willias Madzimure, spokesperson for the Welshman Ncube faction of the CCC, criticized Mnangagwa for effectively preempting the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) report on Mozambique's elections. "This is unprecedented and against SADC protocol on free and fair elections," Madzimure stated, warning that Mnangagwa's actions could facilitate a shift from semi-democratic states to outright dictatorships in the region.Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu highlighted the implications of Mnangagwa's behavior, suggesting it reflects a broader disregard for democratic processes by the Zanu-PF government. "Their conduct in Zimbabwe is being extended to the rest of the region, which is very sad," Mukundu said.Piers Pigou, Southern Africa Programme Head for the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), pointed out the hypocrisy in Mnangagwa's endorsement, stating, "We know how Zanu-PF wails and gnashes its teeth when results are claimed unofficially. If a neighbouring country's political party did this in a Zimbabwe election, you can just imagine."As tensions rise in Mozambique over the disputed election results, Mnangagwa's hasty endorsement raises serious questions about the integrity of SADC's role in promoting democracy and electoral fairness across Southern Africa.