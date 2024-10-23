Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Norest Nyakudanga, a 66-year-old local evangelist, tragically collapsed and died while delivering a sermon at Chisipiti United Methodist Church in Harare on Tuesday evening.

Nyakudanga had just begun his sermon, which focused on the biblical story of Elisha, when he collapsed just five minutes into his message. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The Seke South Circuit confirmed his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing shock and sorrow at the sudden loss. "We are shocked and sad to notify you of the sudden departure from Earth of Evangelist Norest Nyakudanga. It happened this evening as he was ministering in Chisipiti," the post read.

Nyakudanga is survived by his wife, Taurai, and their three daughters. He will be laid to rest this Sunday at his rural home in Mutoko.

The news of Nyakudanga's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local community, where he was known for his dedication to his faith and service to others. Church members and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved figure who touched many lives with his ministry.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #UMC, #Reverend, #Dies

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

45 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

4 hrs ago | 699 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'ZiG must go'

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

15 hrs ago | 2204 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

16 hrs ago | 1392 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

17 hrs ago | 82 Views

SADC in a mess

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

20 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

20 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

22 hrs ago | 600 Views