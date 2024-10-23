Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Norest Nyakudanga, a 66-year-old local evangelist, tragically collapsed and died while delivering a sermon at Chisipiti United Methodist Church in Harare on Tuesday evening.Nyakudanga had just begun his sermon, which focused on the biblical story of Elisha, when he collapsed just five minutes into his message. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.The Seke South Circuit confirmed his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing shock and sorrow at the sudden loss. "We are shocked and sad to notify you of the sudden departure from Earth of Evangelist Norest Nyakudanga. It happened this evening as he was ministering in Chisipiti," the post read.Nyakudanga is survived by his wife, Taurai, and their three daughters. He will be laid to rest this Sunday at his rural home in Mutoko.The news of Nyakudanga's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local community, where he was known for his dedication to his faith and service to others. Church members and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved figure who touched many lives with his ministry.