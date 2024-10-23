Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political maneuvering within Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF has intensified, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly planning to replace his ambitious deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, with a female candidate in a move aimed at curbing Chiwenga's growing influence.Sources close to the party revealed that tensions ran high during Tuesday's Politburo meeting at Zanu-PF headquarters, where the body language between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga indicated underlying tensions. Speculation mounts that Chiwenga, a former army general, is positioning himself as a potential successor to Mnangagwa, particularly in light of the President's bid for a controversial third term.During the meeting, Mnangagwa emphasized the need for unity and loyalty within the party, suggesting a warning directed at Chiwenga. "Let me reiterate that constitutionalism, discipline, unity, patriotism, loyalty, as well as hard, honest work remain indispensable values of our party, Zanu-PF, which must never be tampered with… We must abandon silo mentalism, Zanu-PF is a party for everybody, we are all equal in Zanu-PF," he stated.In a strategic move to solidify his power, Mnangagwa is reportedly backing Senate President Mabel Chinomona as the preferred candidate to replace Chiwenga. At 66, Chinomona has a long-standing history in Zanu-PF, having served as deputy speaker of the National Assembly and as a Member of Parliament for Mutoko North before her election as Senate president in 2018. She has also held the position of secretary of the Zanu-PF Women's League since 2017.The Zanu-PF Women's League is expected to advocate for Chinomona's candidacy, emphasizing the need for female representation in the party's leadership. Social media buzzed with images of T-shirts promoting "Mabel Chinomona for Vice President," signaling grassroots support for her potential nomination.ZANU-PF Information Director Farai Marapira took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss these developments as "malicious," stating that the focus remained on the party conference rather than intra-party rivalries. "None are bothered by malicious videos of, ‘t-shirts' implying jostling for positions. We all know this is a conference, not a congress," he asserted.In response, Chiwenga's faction is mobilizing support from veterans affiliated with the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), as well as women and youth associations within Zanu-PF. The ‘General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association' recently expressed loyalty to Chiwenga, dismissing attempts to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028, when he completes his current terms.The push for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030 has gained traction in some regions, with the ‘ED 2030' slogan emerging as a rallying cry during Zanu-PF gatherings. However, the internal divisions within the party suggest a brewing power struggle as the country approaches the next electoral cycle.As Zanu-PF gears up for the upcoming Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo, all eyes will be on how these political dynamics unfold and what implications they hold for Zimbabwe's political landscape.