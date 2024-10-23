'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere, faced the daunting task of quelling rising tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party as he addressed the media on Wednesday, seeking to rebut ongoing speculation about a power struggle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.As Mnangagwa prepares for a controversial bid for a third presidential term, reports have emerged of Chiwenga's intentions, backed by military allies, to challenge this move. This internal conflict has exacerbated divisions between the country's key power players, with Chiwenga reportedly positioning himself as a potential successor to Mnangagwa, whose current term ends in 2028.Addressing journalists in Harare, Muswere asserted that there is no vacancy in the presidency and confirmed that the party would proceed with the 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo, which he emphasized is not an elective congress. "The ruling party, Zanu-PF, will be conducting the National People's Conference under the theme: ‘Mechanise, Modernise And Grow The Economy Towards Vision 2030'. The national chairman and Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has clearly outlined the agenda and focus," he stated.Muswere highlighted that Mnangagwa was democratically elected during the 2023 elections, affirming that both his presidential and party leadership positions are constitutionally sound. "So, effectively there is no vacancy in the Office of The President, as the government and party leadership are properly constituted in accordance with their respective constitutions," he noted.Despite a palpable tension evident in the recent Politburo meeting, where Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were seen sitting together without their usual rapport, Muswere insisted that there is harmony within the party's leadership. "There is singleness in unity, love, comradeship, and harmony in the presidium and government. Thus, there is no discord in the cockpit, and at present, the Government of Zimbabwe is focused on alleviating poverty and creating a better future for the people," he claimed.Muswere called on all stakeholders to support Mnangagwa as he guides the nation toward becoming an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030. He warned those spreading rumors about leadership conflicts that they would face legal consequences. "We remain unfazed by the misdirected energies of individuals on social media who wish to sow seeds of division. There is no room for theatrics and the manufacturing of fiction through imaginary mandates, and those bent on misinforming the public shall be dealt with in terms of the law," he cautioned.As ZANU-PF prepares for its upcoming conference, the underlying tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga continue to loom large, raising questions about the party's future and stability ahead of the next electoral cycle.