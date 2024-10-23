Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere, faced the daunting task of quelling rising tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF party as he addressed the media on Wednesday, seeking to rebut ongoing speculation about a power struggle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

As Mnangagwa prepares for a controversial bid for a third presidential term, reports have emerged of Chiwenga's intentions, backed by military allies, to challenge this move. This internal conflict has exacerbated divisions between the country's key power players, with Chiwenga reportedly positioning himself as a potential successor to Mnangagwa, whose current term ends in 2028.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Muswere asserted that there is no vacancy in the presidency and confirmed that the party would proceed with the 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo, which he emphasized is not an elective congress. "The ruling party, Zanu-PF, will be conducting the National People's Conference under the theme: ‘Mechanise, Modernise And Grow The Economy Towards Vision 2030'. The national chairman and Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has clearly outlined the agenda and focus," he stated.

Muswere highlighted that Mnangagwa was democratically elected during the 2023 elections, affirming that both his presidential and party leadership positions are constitutionally sound. "So, effectively there is no vacancy in the Office of The President, as the government and party leadership are properly constituted in accordance with their respective constitutions," he noted.

Despite a palpable tension evident in the recent Politburo meeting, where Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were seen sitting together without their usual rapport, Muswere insisted that there is harmony within the party's leadership. "There is singleness in unity, love, comradeship, and harmony in the presidium and government. Thus, there is no discord in the cockpit, and at present, the Government of Zimbabwe is focused on alleviating poverty and creating a better future for the people," he claimed.

Muswere called on all stakeholders to support Mnangagwa as he guides the nation toward becoming an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030. He warned those spreading rumors about leadership conflicts that they would face legal consequences. "We remain unfazed by the misdirected energies of individuals on social media who wish to sow seeds of division. There is no room for theatrics and the manufacturing of fiction through imaginary mandates, and those bent on misinforming the public shall be dealt with in terms of the law," he cautioned.

As ZANU-PF prepares for its upcoming conference, the underlying tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga continue to loom large, raising questions about the party's future and stability ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

35 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 762 Views

'ZiG must go'

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

14 hrs ago | 922 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

15 hrs ago | 2194 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

16 hrs ago | 350 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

16 hrs ago | 90 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

16 hrs ago | 853 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

16 hrs ago | 1380 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

16 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

16 hrs ago | 80 Views

SADC in a mess

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

17 hrs ago | 460 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

17 hrs ago | 513 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

20 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

21 hrs ago | 600 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

22 hrs ago | 599 Views