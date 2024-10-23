Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been identified as the third scariest country in the world to drive in, according to a recent survey conducted by Scrap Car Comparison, a UK-based guide website. Scoring 6.9 out of 10, Zimbabwe trails behind Venezuela, which scored 6.97, and India, which topped the list with a score of 7.15.

The survey, which included responses from over 2,000 motorists worldwide, aimed to assess how nervous drivers felt about operating vehicles in various countries. "We also wanted to help drivers around the world stay safe on the roads," the Scrap Car Comparison team stated.

The report attributed Zimbabwe's high score to its poor rural road network, which has been a significant concern for motorists. While the urban roads in major cities are generally well maintained, the rural areas present a stark contrast. "Roads in Zimbabwe are generally kept in good condition, particularly in big cities; however, roads in rural areas are less well maintained," the report noted. Additionally, the country faces common fuel shortages, further complicating the driving experience.

Morocco and Tunisia are the only other African nations to make the top 10 list, ranking fourth and seventh, respectively.

In response to the dire state of road infrastructure, the Zimbabwean government has launched an Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, primarily funded by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA). This initiative has significantly improved the condition of highways across the country.



Zimbabwe's road network has been described as "potholed, with no clear markings and in some areas completely absent," highlighting the urgent need for rehabilitation. In a bid to address this, ZINARA has disbursed over ZW$2 billion (approximately US$50 million) for road repairs this year alone, representing 91% of its annual budget.

As Zimbabwean authorities continue to focus on improving road safety and infrastructure, the country's ranking underscores the need for ongoing efforts to enhance the driving experience for both locals and visitors.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

