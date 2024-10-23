WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

News / National

How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth? pic.twitter.com/vYXEgpa7Or — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) October 24, 2024

A senior official in Zimbabwe's government has sparked outrage by ridiculing the abduction and torture of human rights activist Namatai Kwekweza during a session at the African Union's 81st Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human Rights (ACHPR).Vimbai Nyemba, the Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, dismissed the account of Kwekweza's treatment as outlined by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). In her remarks, Nyemba appeared to make light of the serious allegations of torture Kwekweza endured, including being forced to eat one of her assailant's shoes."They say Namatai, who had recently had a dental procedure, was attacked by one of the unknown individuals who shoved his shoe and metal bar into her mouth. One would wonder how big Namatai's mouth is unless it is that of a crocodile," Nyemba stated, prompting shock and condemnation from human rights defenders.Kwekweza, along with fellow activists Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi, was forcibly removed from a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by plainclothes officers who accused them of planning protests in advance of the SADC Heads of State Summit held in Harare last August. They were ultimately denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court and were released only after the summit concluded.The ZLHR detailed the harrowing experience faced by Kwekweza, emphasizing the serious nature of her abduction and subsequent torture. Nyemba's flippant comments, made in a formal setting, were met with immediate backlash.Human rights organizations expressed their dismay, with Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) describing Nyemba's remarks as "shocking and distasteful." They stressed that Zimbabwe's poor human rights record requires urgent correction through improved protection mechanisms rather than derision from government officials.ZimRights also voiced their outrage, calling for Nyemba to face sanctions. "We are shocked by this statement coming from a civil servant entrusted with our justice system. The permanent secretary must be sanctioned and her statement retracted," the organization stated.Nyemba's comments have raised concerns about the government's attitude toward human rights issues, further intensifying the debate on the treatment of activists in Zimbabwe. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for human rights and justice in a country where dissent is often met with severe repercussions.