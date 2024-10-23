Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A senior official in Zimbabwe's government has sparked outrage by ridiculing the abduction and torture of human rights activist Namatai Kwekweza during a session at the African Union's 81st Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human Rights (ACHPR).

Vimbai Nyemba, the Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, dismissed the account of Kwekweza's treatment as outlined by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). In her remarks, Nyemba appeared to make light of the serious allegations of torture Kwekweza endured, including being forced to eat one of her assailant's shoes.


"They say Namatai, who had recently had a dental procedure, was attacked by one of the unknown individuals who shoved his shoe and metal bar into her mouth. One would wonder how big Namatai's mouth is unless it is that of a crocodile," Nyemba stated, prompting shock and condemnation from human rights defenders.

Kwekweza, along with fellow activists Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi, was forcibly removed from a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by plainclothes officers who accused them of planning protests in advance of the SADC Heads of State Summit held in Harare last August. They were ultimately denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court and were released only after the summit concluded.

The ZLHR detailed the harrowing experience faced by Kwekweza, emphasizing the serious nature of her abduction and subsequent torture. Nyemba's flippant comments, made in a formal setting, were met with immediate backlash.

Human rights organizations expressed their dismay, with Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) describing Nyemba's remarks as "shocking and distasteful." They stressed that Zimbabwe's poor human rights record requires urgent correction through improved protection mechanisms rather than derision from government officials.

ZimRights also voiced their outrage, calling for Nyemba to face sanctions. "We are shocked by this statement coming from a civil servant entrusted with our justice system. The permanent secretary must be sanctioned and her statement retracted," the organization stated.

Nyemba's comments have raised concerns about the government's attitude toward human rights issues, further intensifying the debate on the treatment of activists in Zimbabwe. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for human rights and justice in a country where dissent is often met with severe repercussions.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

45 mins ago | 40 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

'ZiG must go'

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

15 hrs ago | 2206 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

16 hrs ago | 568 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

16 hrs ago | 175 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

16 hrs ago | 314 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

16 hrs ago | 88 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

16 hrs ago | 1392 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

17 hrs ago | 83 Views

SADC in a mess

17 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

17 hrs ago | 517 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

20 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

20 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe smashes T20 World record

20 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Independent Media withdraws from the biased Press Council

21 hrs ago | 196 Views

Former Wallabies star to represent Zimbabwe Sables

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

UK's Labour Party advertised slots for Kamala's campaign

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK 'interference' in US election complaint filed

22 hrs ago | 199 Views

Steenhuisen contradicts Ramaphosa on Russia

22 hrs ago | 600 Views