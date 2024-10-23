ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has announced a reward of US$2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the poaching of three lions in Hwange National Park.ZimParks rangers discovered the carcasses of the three lions on Tuesday, finding that their heads and claws had been removed in what appears to be a case of poaching. The incident has raised alarm among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts alike, highlighting the ongoing threat to Africa's iconic wildlife.Mr. Tinashe Farawo, the spokesperson for ZimParks, confirmed the reward and urged anyone with information to come forward. "All the information will be treated with strict confidence," he assured the public, emphasizing the need for community involvement in combating wildlife crime. Those with tips can contact Mr. Farawo directly at 0772433901.The poaching of lions is driven by the demand for lion bones in some Asian countries, where they are used in traditional medicine practices that lack scientific support. This illicit trade poses a significant threat to the already vulnerable lion populations, particularly in protected areas like Hwange National Park, which is home to the Big Five: lions, elephants, rhinos, leopards, and buffaloes.ZimParks' proactive approach in offering a reward highlights the urgent need to protect these majestic animals and preserve Zimbabwe's rich wildlife heritage. Conservation groups are rallying support to ensure that poaching activities are met with strict penalties, advocating for the protection of both the lions and their habitat.