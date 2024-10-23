Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Mhondoro-Mubayira ward 27 councillor, Maxwell Zinyengerere has announced that food security complements local governance and therefore leaders should strive to make sure their subjects do not starve.Speaking just after the commissioning and handover of donated tractors in Mhondoro-Mubayira communities, Zinyengerere believes that food sufficiency would enable him to stay in power."When people have enough food, they do not fight their local leaders and therefore the donation made by St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World will complement local governance," Zinyengerere said."The capacity for local leaders to feed people whom they lead determines their stay in power. With food secure, there would be reduced conflicts among local communities, low levels of mistrust and peace is guaranteed," Zinyengerere added."In the wake of El-Nino-induced drought, we lost large herds of livestocks including cattle and donkeys; and this crippled our capacity to produce more food as local communities. January disease, anthrax and foot and mouth diseases have swept away our dreams to produce more food," Zinyengerere said.Climate change severely hampers essential pillars of food security amongst communities since through disrupted weather patterns and frequent extreme weather hamper agriculture, thereby making food less available.Another effect (pillar) is that; with the rising food prices, social inequalities and poor infrastructure worsen food accessibility.More to add, climate-induced health issues and food safety concerns (for example escalating illness, difficulties storing food and increased pesticide use) would compromise how people and countries may utilise food.Fluctuating incomes and harvests; and disrupted supply chains, make food systems less stable.Ensuring food security amid escalating climate impacts requires immediate and concerted efforts.The best solutions are known, but least developed countries (LDCs) need comprehensive support from the global community to arrest food insecurity.