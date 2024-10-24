Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BRICS currency
In a bid to reduce reliance on imports and boost local industry, Zimbabwe has identified seven key sectors for import substitution.

The country's short-term manufacturing blueprint, the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) outlines a series of interventions to promote industrial growth, including measures to enhance intermediate manufacturing, optimise value chains and increase local content.

The plan runs from October 2024 to December 2025.

Despite the potential of the local manufacturing sector, Zimbabwe continues to spend significant scarce foreign currency on imports.

To address this issue, the Government has prioritised seven sectors for import substitution namely tyres, motor vehicles, fertilisers, pharmaceutical products, articles of iron and steel, cement and edible crude oil.

Since 2018, the country has spent several billions of US dollars on these products.

One of the most critical sectors identified for import substitution is fertilisers. With annual demand estimated at 780 000 tonnes and only 30 percent capacity utilisation, Zimbabwe imports fertilisers at a cost of approximately US$333 million per year.

The Government believes there is significant potential to produce fertilisers locally, using available resources.

This would not only reduce import costs but also have a positive impact on the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

To support the local fertiliser industry, the Government plans to implement several measures, including timely payments to local manufacturers and suppliers, reliable access to foreign currency and investment in a new fertiliser plant.

These interventions are expected to increase fertiliser industry capacity from 30 percent to 45 percent, thereby decreasing reliance on imports by 50 percent.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity is currently operating at 50 percent, producing only 300 out of a potential 1 500 product lines.The country's import bill for pharmaceutical products has averaged US$250 million over the past six years.

To address this, the Government plans to increase public procurement of locally produced medicines, reduce product registration timelines and provide funding for infrastructure development and research.

The steel sector also presents an opportunity for import substitution.

The recent commencement of steel production at Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) has the potential to save the country up to US$500 million worth of imports annually.

The Government will focus on promoting linkages between DISCO and upstream and downstream industries to maximise the benefits of this development. Other sectors targeted for import substitution include motor vehicles, tyres, edible oils and cement.

The Government plans to implement various measures to support local production in these areas, such as repealing certain regulations, providing incentives for local assembly, and investing in infrastructure.

By successfully implementing these import substitution strategies, Zimbabwe aims to reduce its dependence on foreign imports, create jobs and strengthen its domestic economy.

In addition to its efforts to revitalise existing industries, ZIRGP also prioritises the utilisation of idle manufacturing infrastructure and the implementation of a local content strategy.

Throughout the country, there is a significant amount of unused manufacturing infrastructure, including empty factory shells and outdated railway infrastructure.

The ZIRGP aims to address this by taking stock of such assets and making them available to SMEs, potential investors, and businesses in need of operating space.

Government institutions such as the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will be engaged to explore ways to convert their idle assets into productive economic resources.

The ZIRGP also emphasises the importance of local content.

In collaboration with Buy Zimbabwe and other stakeholders, the government is implementing strategies to enhance local content in procurement and consumption.

A deliberate policy to direct Government departments and agencies to buy Zimbabwean products has the potential to stimulate local demand, create jobs, and foster the growth of domestic industries.

The ZIRGP will foster and facilitate linkages between the agriculture, mining, tourism, energy, and Macro, Small to Medium Enterprises sectors through backward and forward linkages.

The Government and private sector representatives will meet to discuss value chain linkages in these sectors.Rural industrialisation is a key component of the plan and requires a coordinated Government approach for its successful implementation.

Rural industrialisation is vital for creating jobs, driving economic growth, and reducing poverty.

The drive for rural industrialisation will be coordinated by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in each province, with line ministries providing technical and other support.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu believes the industrial and commercial sectors have the potential to drive Zimbabwe's economic growth and development.

He emphasised the importance of Government intervention through a sound industrialisation strategy to create a favourable operating environment for businesses and facilitate structural transformation towards economic growth, development, and job creation.

"Despite facing numerous challenges, the industrial and commercial sectors have the potential to regain their position as the primary driver of economic growth and development.

"This is especially true considering its strong connections with other key sectors such as agriculture, mining and services," said Minister Ndlovu in the foreword.

"Government intervention through a sound industrialisation strategy is crucial to facilitate structural transformation towards economic growth, development and job creation.

To achieve this envisioned structural economic transformation, the Government is committed to creating a favourable operating environment for businesses to thrive.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

46 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

8 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1181 Views

'ZiG must go'

8 hrs ago | 994 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

18 hrs ago | 978 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

19 hrs ago | 2447 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

19 hrs ago | 671 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

19 hrs ago | 195 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

19 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

19 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

20 hrs ago | 987 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

20 hrs ago | 96 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

20 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

20 hrs ago | 226 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

20 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

20 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

20 hrs ago | 102 Views

SADC in a mess

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

Powertel gains 2% market share

21 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mphoko's son trying to rebuild his life after acquittal on rape charges

21 hrs ago | 563 Views

Dynamos players strike over unpaid dues

21 hrs ago | 131 Views

Was Mbeki snubbed by Mboweni family?

24 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Ministry fails to provide Zimbabwe's basic economic data

24 hrs ago | 242 Views