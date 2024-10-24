Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Police have launched a manhunt for four suspected robbers who, armed with machetes and axes, raided a financial institution in the Mumvuri area of Shurugwi early Saturday morning. The gang made off with US$5,010 and R23,900 after attacking a security guard and breaking into the premises around 2 a.m.

The robbers did not stop there; they also targeted a wholesaler in the area, stealing an additional US$1,085 stored in a metal box. In a further incident, the gang broke into an agrochemical shop, attacking the occupant and stealing US$30 and a Huawei P30 cellphone.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and appealed for public assistance. “Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should contact the nearest police station,” he said.

This robbery is part of a concerning rise in armed heists targeting businesses and financial institutions. Just last week, over US$52,500 was stolen in two separate thefts involving cash-in-transit vehicles and a company.

In Masvingo, a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to a private security company was robbed of US$20,000 while transporting cash from Beitbridge to Mutare. The crew violated security protocols by offering lifts to two unknown passengers, who later disappeared with a metal cash box containing the money.

In another incident last Tuesday in Bulawayo's Belmont industrial area, seven armed robbers stormed a steel company, making off with US$32,500, R300, and cellphones. The robbers tied up security guards and workers, injuring one who attempted to escape.

Zimbabwe has experienced several high-profile cash-in-transit robberies in recent years, with police frequently suspecting insider involvement. Authorities continue to urge businesses to strengthen their security measures to prevent further incidents.

Source - The Herald

