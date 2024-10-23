Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has enlisted the help of the police in a new operation to track down fraudulently imported vehicles in the capital. The exercise, which runs from October to December, involves setting up roadblocks on major roads frequently used by the owners of vehicles flagged for customs violations.In a letter to the police, ZIMRA emphasized that the purpose of these roadblocks is to enforce customs laws and prevent revenue loss. The initiative will also include patrols at selected upscale shopping centers around Harare, targeting areas like Avondale, Belgravia, Arundel, Highlands, and Sam Levy’s Village.Proposed roadblocks will be located along Borrowdale Road, Armadale Road, and Churchill Road, among other key routes.The crackdown comes amid reports that some civil servants have been misusing the government’s duty-free rebate facility to import vehicles for resale, depriving the Treasury of millions in potential revenue.ZIMRA Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), urged the public to support efforts to combat smuggling. “Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to protect Zimbabwe's economy and ensure fair trade practices. Report any suspicious activity to help us safeguard our borders,” she said.This operation highlights ZIMRA’s increased focus on tightening customs enforcement and curbing illegal imports, which have become a significant concern for the country’s economic stability.