BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo councillors have urged the City Council to engage residents in adopting mitigation measures against the effects of La Niña.La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, associated with floods.Ward 28 Councillor, Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, encouraged the Bulawayo City Council to collaborate with residents' associations to raise awareness about La Niña and its associated flood risks during the rainy season.He suggested localized campaigns, early warning systems, and proactive measures like maintaining drainage systems. Ndlovu also emphasized using community meetings, local radio, and social media for educating residents. He urged residents to heed warnings and keep water channels clear of debris.