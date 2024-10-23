Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors have urged the City Council to engage residents in adopting mitigation measures against the effects of La Niña.

La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, associated with floods.

Ward 28 Councillor, Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, encouraged the Bulawayo City Council to collaborate with residents' associations to raise awareness about La Niña and its associated flood risks during the rainy season.

He suggested localized campaigns, early warning systems, and proactive measures like maintaining drainage systems. Ndlovu also emphasized using community meetings, local radio, and social media for educating residents. He urged residents to heed warnings and keep water channels clear of debris.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #La_Niña, #BCC, #Floods

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

9 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

13 hrs ago | 878 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

15 hrs ago | 1464 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

15 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

15 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1314 Views

'ZiG must go'

15 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

15 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

15 hrs ago | 222 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

15 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

15 hrs ago | 336 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

15 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

VID bans revealing clothing at its depots

15 hrs ago | 615 Views

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over love rivalry

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Community calls for speed cameras rather than speed humps

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Fire breaks out at Hadon n Sly complex in Bulawayo City centre

15 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bad debtor attempts to murder money lender

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nurse, maid robbed at knife point

23 Oct 2024 at 21:57hrs | 1030 Views

'ZANU-PF has sellouts,' Mnangagwa confirms

23 Oct 2024 at 20:41hrs | 2671 Views

The real story behind Britain's withdrawal from Zimbabwe's land reform: Exposing corruption and mismanagement

23 Oct 2024 at 20:37hrs | 701 Views

Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

23 Oct 2024 at 20:31hrs | 214 Views

The Proverbial Stupid Fly That Followed the Corpse Into the Grave

23 Oct 2024 at 20:28hrs | 403 Views

Jamboo joins Crowdcube in groundbreaking fundraising campaign

23 Oct 2024 at 20:23hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's Education-Economy Nexus

23 Oct 2024 at 20:19hrs | 108 Views

Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

23 Oct 2024 at 20:17hrs | 392 Views

Calls for Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa intensify amid Zanu-PF's 2028 campaign

23 Oct 2024 at 20:12hrs | 1062 Views

Nkayi councillor appeals for donations for school

23 Oct 2024 at 20:06hrs | 98 Views

No to third term of office for President Mnangagwa: Mudenda

23 Oct 2024 at 20:03hrs | 1782 Views

ZANU-PF's 'liberation' lie: The party never fought for democracy

23 Oct 2024 at 19:58hrs | 273 Views

WATCH: 'There is no vacancy in Mnangagwa's office'

23 Oct 2024 at 19:45hrs | 581 Views

Bulawayo to host spinning contest

23 Oct 2024 at 19:31hrs | 373 Views

ZANU PF members should Embrace Our Constitution

23 Oct 2024 at 19:29hrs | 110 Views

SADC in a mess

23 Oct 2024 at 19:27hrs | 366 Views

Ngarivhume granted bail

23 Oct 2024 at 18:52hrs | 856 Views