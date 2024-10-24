Dynamos, players standoff persists

News / National

by Staff reporgter

Tensions are mounting at Dynamos Football Club as players staged a second day of protest yesterday, boycotting training over unpaid winning bonuses and sign-on fees. The unrest has thrown their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match against Manica Diamonds, scheduled for Sunday at Rufaro Stadium, into uncertainty.The strike began on Wednesday, with players refusing to engage in training sessions until their demands are met. Despite attempts by club executives to negotiate a temporary resolution, players escalated their stance yesterday by declining to meet with club chairman Moses Maunganidze at their training grounds.With the season nearing its end, the players are concerned about the club's proposal to pay all bonuses in a lump sum after the season concludes. They argue that some squad members may not be around by then, as their contracts are set to expire.Dynamos' management has expressed suspicion of external influence stirring up the unrest, though no details have been provided. Nonetheless, Chairman Maunganidze confirmed that the club is in the process of securing the outstanding payments."Unfortunately, the players have decided to down their tools at a time we thought all was well, given we agreed to pay their winning bonuses at once for the second half of the season," Maunganidze stated. "But there is nothing much we can do; all we can do is pay them the outstanding bonuses."Maunganidze assured that funds have been obtained, and the necessary arrangements are underway to resolve the payment delay by today, noting that the club employed a similar payment method last season without issue.Dynamos now face a shortened preparation period, having missed two crucial training days before Sunday's showdown. The Glamour Boys are the defending champions of the Chibuku Super Cup, having claimed the title last year with a 2-0 victory over Ngezi Platinum. However, with recent disruptions and inadequate preparation, their chances of a successful title defense appear increasingly compromised.