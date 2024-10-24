Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

News / National

by Staff reporgter

An 18-year-old woman from Chitungwiza has been arrested after attempting to join the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with a forged Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results slip. Shamiso Pretty Bvukure, of Unit O in Chitungwiza, appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Court, facing charges under the Zimbabwe Examination Act for her actions.According to the State's case, on October 11, 2024, during a routine verification process conducted by the Police General Headquarters recruitment section, discrepancies were discovered in several applicants' Zimsec results. Bvukure's slip was flagged for suspicious alterations, with various subject symbols adjusted to enhance her qualifications for the recruitment process.Investigations revealed that Bvukure had changed her Mathematics grade from a U to a C, her English Language grade from a U to a B, and her Shona grade from an E to an A. Additionally, she had altered her History grade from U to A and added grades for Combined Science and Commerce to the results slip.The court sentenced Bvukure to 12 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. The remaining six months were suspended, provided she completes 210 hours of community service.Cases involving forged examination certificates have been on the rise, prompting authorities to increase verification checks for job applicants across various sectors, particularly in government positions.