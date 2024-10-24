Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

News / National

Zimbabwe's cricket team, the Chevrons, secured a comprehensive 61-run victory over Kenya at Gymkhana Club Ground yesterday, completing an unbeaten campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B in Nairobi. The win solidified their top position in the tournament, with Zimbabwe finishing on 10 points while Kenya followed with eight. Both teams will now advance to the T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, where they'll compete with six other teams for two coveted spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup.Winning the toss, Zimbabwe chose to bat but faced early setbacks, losing Brian Bennet (13 off 10 balls) and Dion Myers (duck) in the fourth over. Tadiwanashe Marumani was dismissed before the end of the powerplay for 14 runs, casting uncertainty over their chances of setting a competitive score. However, Ryan Burl stepped up with a Player-of-the-Match performance, scoring 61 runs off 43 balls. He received support from captain Sikandar Raza, who contributed 27 off 28 balls, alongside Clive Madande (17 off 14) and Tashinga Musekiwa (14 off nine), helping Zimbabwe reach 163/7.Defending their score, Zimbabwe's bowlers dominated Kenya, bowling them out for 102 runs in 19 overs. Captain Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu each claimed three wickets, while Brendan Mavuta added two. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took one wicket apiece.Raza's performance also saw him claim the record for the most T20I catches by a Zimbabwean fielder, surpassing Ryan Burl with his 42nd catch. Reflecting on the team's success, Raza expressed pride: "When we came for the tournament, we did not come just to qualify but to win, and I am happy that we have managed to do so."With a strong foundation from this victory, Zimbabwe heads confidently into the Regional Final as they aim for a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup.