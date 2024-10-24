Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

News / National

by Staff reporgter

Zimbabwean and South African officials will meet next week to address the rising issue of road traffic accidents and strengthen regulations surrounding the transportation of dangerous goods between the two countries. The move follows a surge in fatal cross-border bus accidents in South Africa, prompting the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) to initiate talks with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, led by Minister Felix Mhona. Meetings are scheduled from October 31 to November 3.In a statement, C-BRTA's executive manager for law enforcement, Dr. Linda Mbana, confirmed the planned discussions. C-BRTA, South Africa's regulatory body for cross-border commercial road transport, will partner with Zimbabwe to strategize on safety, compliance, and road accident reduction measures.C-BRTA's responsibilities include providing advisory support, regulating market access through permits, facilitating smooth flow of goods and passengers within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and enforcing road transport laws. It also leads safety initiatives under South Africa's National Road Safety Strategy, with October designated as Transport Month to promote road safety through nationwide campaigns.Dr. Mbana highlighted the urgency of the collaboration: "Due to the recent spate of bus incidents between the two sister members, it is therefore incumbent upon the two to agree on some pragmatic interventions to arrest the scourge. Moreso, as we gravitate towards the 2024 festive season."The "Cross Alive" campaign is a central element of C-BRTA's 2024 October Transport Month, aimed at reducing road incidents and preventing dangerous goods accidents. Proposed measures include testing cross-border bus drivers to ensure compliance with road safety standards, with retesting for non-compliant drivers before they resume operations.As the festive season approaches, officials from both countries hope that enhanced safety measures will reduce accidents on busy cross-border routes and strengthen the regulatory frameworks for safer transportation in the region.