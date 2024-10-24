Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has disbursed nearly 1.5 million liters of fuel and over Z$2.7 billion to support road maintenance and rehabilitation projects across the country. This substantial allocation, aimed at empowering road authorities, is part of Zinara's strategic commitment to enhance Zimbabwe's road infrastructure through funds generated from vehicle licensing and road toll fees.

The fuel provision is an additional resource beyond Zinara's regular financial transfers to councils and road authorities. It is designated for use in critical roadworks, from transporting materials to powering graders on remote roads. Authorities are required to account for the fuel received, in line with the transparency measures applied to monetary disbursements.

Zinara board chairperson, Dr. George Manyaya, confirmed the support, highlighting the capacity-building efforts to ensure effective project implementation. He noted that previously, many road authorities lacked sufficient financial capacity, technical skills, and training. Zinara has since introduced bi-annual conferences and training sessions focused on project acquittals and management.

"So what also happened is that we are now engaging all the road authorities; we are working together. And I must say now that 91 percent, if you look at the schedule that we have come up with, 91 percent are technically-enabled and they have improved," Dr. Manyaya said.

With this structured support, Zinara aims to ensure that road authorities are fully equipped to execute road rehabilitation projects effectively, enhancing Zimbabwe's transport infrastructure and ensuring accountability for all resources disbursed.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zinara, #Funds, #Fuel

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

29 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

31 mins ago | 24 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

37 mins ago | 19 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

40 mins ago | 31 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

41 mins ago | 18 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

42 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

17 hrs ago | 1399 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

17 hrs ago | 842 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

17 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

18 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

20 hrs ago | 632 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

20 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

20 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

23 hrs ago | 1021 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 864 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1940 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2160 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3265 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1425 Views

'ZiG must go'

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1843 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 649 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 245 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 176 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 372 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

24 Oct 2024 at 07:59hrs | 119 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 282 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 418 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 183 Views