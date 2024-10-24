Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda District's youthful Chief Marupi, who passed away after a brief illness, will be laid to rest this Sunday at his rural home in the Mbuzimbili area of Matabeleland South. Chief Marupi, born Oaheng Nare, died at age 28 on Sunday evening while receiving treatment at Healthpoint Hospital in Harare. He is survived by his wife, Rorisang Tlou.Family spokesperson Mr. Chris Marupi confirmed that arrangements are in place to transport Chief Marupi's body from Harare, following the post-mortem report. "The body is expected to arrive in Gwanda Town on Saturday morning, and in the evening, it will be taken to his rural home, where burial will take place on Sunday morning," he said.The family has expressed their profound sense of loss. "We were looking forward to Oaheng's leadership for the family and community. His passing has left us deeply shocked," said Mr. Marupi. He also extended appreciation to the community and stakeholders for their support during this difficult time.Chief Marupi's journey as a leader began early. Following the death of his father, Lawrence Nare, in 2008, he was appointed as chief at age 16, officially assuming full responsibilities at 18. He had attended Selonga Primary School but faced financial challenges after his father's passing, which limited further educational pursuits.The Marupi chieftainship is steeped in history, dating back to Daueatswala of the Babirwa tribe, a group that included Kalanga and Venda people from Botswana. Through generations, the chieftainship faced significant events, including resettlements and the loss of leaders in conflicts, before the title eventually passed down to Chief Marupi's father, Lawrence Silike Nare, and subsequently to Oaheng in 2012.Local languages in the Mbuzimbili area predominantly include iSiNdebele and SeSotho, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.Chief Marupi's burial is expected to draw family, community members, and traditional leaders from across the region to honor a young leader whose time was tragically cut short.