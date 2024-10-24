Gweru makes it expensive to die

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Gweru are expressing their outrage over the Gweru City Council's (GCC) proposed 2025 budget, which includes significant increases in cemetery fees, some rising by more than 100 percent. The proposed fee hikes have sparked widespread concern among residents, who believe the increases are excessive, especially given the current economic climate.According to the proposed budget, the cost of an adult grave is set to soar to US$200, a staggering rise from US$52. For child and stillborn burials, the local authority plans to increase the fees to US$100, up from US$26. Additionally, the burial of ashes is expected to rise to US$250, compared to US$83.20 currently. The cost for scattering ashes will also increase significantly, going up to US$200 from US$52.Other notable increases include a rise in maintenance fees for graves of senior citizens, which will go up to US$100 from US$20.80, and the reservation of a memorial plot, which will now cost US$400, a jump from US$104. Cremation fees are set to increase to US$300 from US$62.40, and tombstone erection fees will rise to US$200 from US$52.The proposed budget outlines additional increases for non-resident burials, with weekday fees for adult burials expected to climb to US$300 from US$124.80, and weekend fees increasing to US$600 from US$166.40. Non-resident fees for high-density suburbs will also see hikes, with weekend costs rising to US$400 from US$208, and weekday fees going up to US$200 from US$104.Mr. Cornelia Selipiwe, executive director of the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA), described the proposed increases as "insensitive" and "outrageous." He urged the local authority to consider increasing penalty fees for unapproved construction projects instead of imposing heavy burdens on grieving families. "The proposed cemetery tariffs are insensitive and exorbitant," he stated.Similarly, Mr. Antony Madzivanyika, chairperson of the Gweru Residents Trust (GRT), echoed the sentiment of discontent regarding the council's budget proposals. He argued that the more than 100 percent increase in cemetery fees is unjustified given the prevailing economic conditions. "The council should focus on other income-generating projects instead of milking residents in mourning through these irrational fees," he said.In response to the backlash, GCC's acting director of finance, Mr. Michael Verenga, defended the proposed increases, explaining that they are necessary to ensure the proper maintenance of cemeteries. "Residents are complaining that we are not maintaining our cemeteries adequately. The current tariffs are not viable for us to maintain the cemeteries, but with the new tariffs, we believe we will be able to do so," he remarked.The proposed budget also includes a plan for a 50 percent tax tariff relief for industry and commerce, which officials claim will lead to US$5.8 million flowing into the local economy. However, many residents remain skeptical, urging the council to prioritize community welfare and consider more equitable solutions in their financial planning.