PVO Bill sails through Senate

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The contentious Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill advanced through the Senate last week, raising alarms among critics who argue that the legislation could be weaponized against non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society. The Bill now awaits President Emmerson Mnangagwa's signature to become law.

Opponents have condemned the PVO Amendment Bill as anti-democratic, claiming it aims to stifle dissent and interfere with NGO operations. Initially passed by the Senate in February last year, the Bill was sent back to Parliament by Mnangagwa for reconsideration. However, it successfully navigated the Senate again on October 17 without substantial debate.

Human rights activists have decried the Bill's swift passage as a troubling indicator of Zimbabwe's deteriorating human rights environment. Tapiwanashe Chiriga, an advocacy officer for Heal Zimbabwe, stated that the Bill represents an assault on civic space and fundamental freedoms. "The speed at which the Senate passed the PVO Amendment Bill without debate is proof that when it comes to democratic backsliding and trampling on fundamental rights, our Parliament can surprisingly be efficient," he said.

Chiriga warned that the vibrancy of civil society is essential for sustaining democracy and development, urging the government to reconsider its stance on a Bill that could further mar Zimbabwe's already tarnished human rights record.

Marvellous Khumalo, spokesperson for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, described the passage of the Bill as a sad development for the nation's fragile democracy. "This has a negative effect of closing down civic space, which is integral for democratic growth and development," he remarked, expressing hope that the President would reject the Bill as he did during its initial parliamentary attempt.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) also voiced concern over the expedited process that led to the Bill's passage. "ZLHR is shocked that even in light of genuine concerns from local Civil Society Organisations, citizens, and international bodies, such as the United Nations, the harmful law was pushed through Parliament," the organization stated, highlighting that the legislation contradicts national and international standards of freedom of association.

In defense of the Bill, Farai Marapira, director of information for the ruling Zanu-PF party, argued that it is necessary to comply with international norms against money laundering and to address the misuse of funds by some NGOs. He stated, "This needs to be regularised, and anyone who is against such a measure is surely against good governance, democracy, and transparency."

The Bill, if enacted, would grant the state significant control over the governance and activities of civil society organizations. NGOs would be required to register with a Registrar's Office, which would have broad authority to approve or deny applications with minimal judicial recourse. Many organizations currently operating legally may be unable to continue under the new regulations unless they comply with the stringent requirements.

Penalties for non-compliance could include heavy fines and imprisonment, raising further concerns about the chilling effect this legislation may have on civic engagement in Zimbabwe.

Last year, United Nations experts urged Mnangagwa to reject the Bill, emphasizing its potential to undermine civil society and human rights in the country. As the situation unfolds, many observers are left questioning the future of civic freedoms in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday
More on: #PVO, #Bill, #Senate

Comments

