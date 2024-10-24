Nduna granted US$100 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dexter Nduna, a resource mobilizer for the ZANU-PF party and former Chegutu West MP, has been granted bail set at US$100 by a Chinhoyi High Court judge following his arrest earlier this month. Nduna faced charges of illegally collecting parking fees from motorists in Chegutu.After being denied bail twice by a Chegutu magistrate, Nduna appealed to the High Court through his lawyer, Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers. Justice Bachi-Mzawazi ruled in favor of Nduna, stating that the magistrate had misdirected herself in the earlier decisions and that there were no compelling reasons to continue holding Nduna in custody.The charges against Nduna stem from allegations that he misrepresented to Chegutu motorists that a company associated with him, Team Chapter, was authorized to collect vehicle parking fees. This case has attracted significant attention, raising concerns about the legality of fee collection practices in the area.Nduna's release on bail allows him to prepare his defense as the case progresses through the courts. The outcome of this case could have implications for both his political career and the operations of parking fee collection in Chegutu.