Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zvishavane resident had a stroke of luck when he recovered his stolen car after the thieves abandoned it following a puncture. The incident occurred earlier this week and was confirmed by Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.The victim, 32-year-old Julius Biggie of Izayi Park, parked his Toyota Funcargo in his yard before retiring for the night. However, he awoke the next morning around 6 AM to find his vehicle missing. Fortunately, police later discovered the abandoned car in the Mandava area of Zvishavane, where the thieves had left it due to a flat tire.In a separate incident, another Zvishavane resident, 40-year-old Sheunopa Mashavidze from Makwasha suburb, experienced a similar theft. Mashavidze parked his grey Toyota Noah, registration number AEM 2219, at approximately 7 PM before heading to work. Upon returning home the following morning around 7 AM, he found his vehicle had also been stolen.Inspector Mahoko urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. He also called on anyone with information regarding Mashavidze's stolen vehicle to come forward and assist law enforcement in their investigations.Residents are reminded to take extra precautions to secure their vehicles to prevent similar incidents in the future.