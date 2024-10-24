Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is preparing to participate in the upcoming Critical Minerals Africa Summit, scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 6 to 7. The summit comes at a time when the world is increasingly shifting toward sustainable energy solutions, and Zimbabwe is eager to showcase its significant contributions to this global movement.

Leading the Zimbabwean delegation will be Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura. The country boasts a 10% share of the global lithium market, a vital mineral for renewable energy technologies, particularly in electric vehicle batteries. Since the implementation of a raw lithium export ban in 2022, Zimbabwe has experienced a notable surge in downstream investments aimed at maximizing value extraction from its lithium resources.

In addition to lithium, Zimbabwe's platinum production has also seen an uptick in 2023. International mining firms are actively pursuing new deals to capitalize on the rising demand for platinum, largely driven by its role in green hydrogen technology. This growth in the platinum sector is expected to significantly contribute to Zimbabwe's economic development, bolstered by strong partnerships and investment opportunities.

The global transition to green energy has further amplified the demand for copper, which is essential for electrical components and renewable energy technologies. In response, Zimbabwe is leveraging its copper resources through strategic initiatives, including the recent commissioning of a copper processing facility at Mhangura Mine. This US$5 million facility, a collaborative venture between the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and Chinese firm Zhi Jui Mining, has a processing capacity of 26 million tonnes of copper per year.

Moreover, the UK-based mining company Marula has launched a subsidiary focused on copper mining in Zimbabwe, aligning its efforts with the worldwide shift toward clean energy solutions. This development is expected to enhance the country's potential in copper production, further supporting its ambitions in the sustainable energy sector.

As Zimbabwe positions itself as a key player in the global critical minerals landscape, participation in the Critical Minerals Africa Summit underscores its commitment to engaging with international stakeholders and advancing its mining sector in line with global sustainable energy goals.

Source - newsday

Comments

Shop for sale along plumtree road


Must Read

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

28 mins ago | 8 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

32 mins ago | 26 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

37 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

42 mins ago | 18 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

43 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

17 hrs ago | 1402 Views

StarLink terminals sold out in Zimbabwe capital

17 hrs ago | 843 Views

IMF upgrades Russia to world's fourth-largest economy

17 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Innovate Change: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand | Where to Play and Win Real Money

18 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's Dinson's steel plant reaches 60% production capacity

20 hrs ago | 632 Views

Headmaster in court for exam scandal

20 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Robbers keep targeting Zimbabwe banks

20 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe targets 7 sectors for import substitution

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Food security is part of governance: Zinyengerere

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimParks offers US$2,000 reward for lion poachers

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

WATCH: How big is Namatai Kwekweza's mouth?

23 hrs ago | 1021 Views

SAA struggling to get over US$50 million out of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 864 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among scariest countries to drive in

24 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1941 Views

'Half-wits' pitting Mnangagwa against Chiwenga warned

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 2160 Views

Plot to replace Chiwenga with female candidate uncovered

24 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 3265 Views

Church reverend collapses, dies while preaching in Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1425 Views

'ZiG must go'

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1844 Views

Chamisa's allies say Mnangagwa jumped the gun on Mozambique elections

24 Oct 2024 at 08:02hrs | 649 Views

Chitepo School of Ideology director threatens voters

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 245 Views

High Court frees police cell arsonist

24 Oct 2024 at 08:01hrs | 176 Views

Gono fraud case takes a turn

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Russia

24 Oct 2024 at 08:00hrs | 372 Views

IMF, World Bank not serving African interests

24 Oct 2024 at 07:59hrs | 119 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for human trafficking in Botswana

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 282 Views

Bulawayo celebrates late Gogo Wodumo

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 419 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans to think outside the box

24 Oct 2024 at 07:58hrs | 183 Views