Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF's annual conference has commenced today in Bulawayo, focusing on the contentious push by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's supporters for a resolution to extend his term in office. The gathering is expected to gauge support for this initiative, even as Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated his intention to retire after his second and final term concludes in 2028.The call for a term extension has been met with a spirited campaign from Mnangagwa's backers, raising concerns about potential divisions within the party. Observers suggest that the agenda surrounding the term extension will be a focal point during the conference, despite Mnangagwa's firm stance advocating for constitutional adherence.Sources within the party indicate that the conference could yield varying outcomes. While some affiliates are rallying behind Mnangagwa, who has emphasized the importance of constitutionalism, others aligned with Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga have launched a counter-campaign. Chiwenga's supporters have been vocal in their opposition to any moves perceived as undermining the party's constitution."The pushback against the ED2030 campaign could continue during the conference, but there are two scenarios to expect," said a party insider. "The leadership might try to sidestep this divisive issue to avoid public confrontation, or we could witness a fractious display as factions vie for influence in front of the leadership."Chiwenga has made it clear that the slogan advocating for Mnangagwa's extension was not officially sanctioned by the party, further complicating the internal dynamics. Reports suggest that central committee members recently convened at the party headquarters in Harare to demand clarity from both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga regarding the emerging rift.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa acknowledged the discussions on factionalism during the central committee meeting. "There are issues which people are raising because I do not want to look like we dodge issues. There was a lot of hullabaloo on social media," he remarked, affirming the party's commitment to its core mission of delivering prosperity.In response to the ongoing power struggles within Zanu-PF, civic society groups in Bulawayo have urged the party to refrain from turning the region into a battleground. Mudenda Chilumbo, former chairperson of the Mthwakazi Republic Party National Executive Council, criticized the focus on internal conflicts, urging Zanu-PF to prioritize addressing Zimbabwe's economic challenges."If Zanu-PF's annual conference is going to endorse Mnangagwa for the same reason, we declare it as a modifying blunder," Chilumbo stated.Former freedom fighter Max Mkandla echoed these sentiments, asserting that any endorsement of Mnangagwa's third term would be driven by selfish interests rather than the will of the people. "Even if that is adopted during the conference, it would not work if the nation at large did not have an input in it," he emphasized.As the conference unfolds, all eyes will be on how Zanu-PF navigates the contentious issues of leadership and constitutional integrity amid the ongoing economic crisis facing Zimbabwe.